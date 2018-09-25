Ronnie Coleman Shares Post-Back Surgery Updates on Instagram

Pictured: Ronnie Coleman attends the Arnold Sports Festival 2015
When Ronnie Coleman won his eighth consecutive Mr. Olympia title in 2005, he tied Lee Haney for the most wins ever. And as strong as he looked at his peak, he lifted even stronger, repping out weights that most bodybuilders would never dream of touching.
But since the end of his reign as Mr. Olympia, all that heavy lifting has taken a toll on Coleman's health. Last week, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to share a few photos documenting his third surgery this year, and his 10th overall. Back in February, he had a spinal fusion surgery, he shared in one caption. Three weeks later, he had another surgery to fix screws that had broken after the first. In the surgery he had last week, all 10 of the screws in his back were replaced with larger screws, he said.
Here we go again, this is surgery number 10 for me today. This is my third one this year as I had one back surgery in February, a fusion. Then I had another three weeks later to fix the screws that had broken from the surgery in February. I’m hoping and praying that this is my final surgery. I have four broken screws this time around. The Dr told me that he was taking all ten screws that’s in my back now out and replacing them with bigger screws. Hopefully this will fix my breaking screw problem for good. This is the fourth time the screws have broken on me. Say y’all please say a prayer for ya boy. My surgery will be in about two hours from now so I’ll Hollar back after surgery. Oh that look on my face is not from being on medication, that hasn’t happened yet. My wife was telling me to open my eyes.
Just wanted everybody to know that the surgery was a huge success. Have a scar from my ass all the way up to my ribs. Will be in the hospital all weekend though to control this massive pain. As usual can’t wait to get out, looks like I may be going back to rehab but prayerfully home. The look on my face this time is from the happy pain medication.
The surgery went well, and Coleman's outlook is remarkably positive, despite his difficult recoveries. In the comments, fans offered tons of support and well-wishes for the former champ. Just two days later, Coleman shared a video of himself walking with the help of a walker. It's a feat he calls a "miracle," writing that he'd normally be on his way to rehab to learn to walk again at this point post-surgery.
"I’m really in a state of shock because after the same results after the same surgery you kinda get used to being not able to walk and come to expect it," Coleman writes in the caption.
Two days after surgery and it’s a miracle that I can walk. Normally I’m on my way to rehab so they can help me to learn to walk again. This is the best I’ve felt after my last 3 surgeries. God is truly blessing me this time around because he know that I definitely need the inspiration because lately I’ve been semi-depressed after all my surgeries. This is so amazing and I know some of you guys praying for me has a lot to do with this. I’m really in a state of shock because after the same results after the same surgery you kinda get use to being not able to walk and come to expect it. Thanks to each and everyone who prayed because it honestly and truly worked this time. God knows me way better than I know me and I’m overwhelmed with excitement and enjoyment. I am so much looking forward to seeing the day where no crutches or walkers is required. Hopefully that day comes sooner rather than later. #yeahbuddy #lightweightbaby #itstillaintnothingbutapeanut
Walker and hospital gown aside, Coleman's ongoing dedication to the gym definitely shows in his chest and shoulders.