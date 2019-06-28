Ronnie Coleman Is Still Lifting Weights and Taking to Instagram to Dish Out Some Motivational Advice

Despite being told late last year that he may never walk again, eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman is hitting the gym and on a mission to get back into the figure that made him one of bodybuilding's biggest legends.

Coleman recently uploaded an Instagram video of him on the leg press, and while it's unclear how much weight he's pushing it's got to be a lot judging by the veins protruding form his neck. Take a look here:

As we mentioned, Coleman has no reason to go so hard in the gym. The 55-year-old had one of the best careers in bodybuilding, locking down 26 IFBB Pro League wins. But he's also had 12 spinal surgeries, and was told by doctors he could become paralyzed. Against medical advice, he's consistently hit the gym in an effort to prevent his massive muscles from atrophying.

Coleman said he has every intention of getting back into shape, and looking as if he's still ready to walk onto the Mr. Olympia stage—even if it kills him. "God knows I don't want to die in the gym but if that happens, God Bless me," he wrote. "Once again it's on like a marijuana bong."

Even after going through everything he has, Coleman looks better in the gym than most people. We're sure that killer strength and his positive mindset will power him to success.

"I know I got nothing to prove," Coleman wrote on Instagram. "But like I said, I wanna look good, I wanna be in great shape, I wanna look like I still compete, I wanna walk again."