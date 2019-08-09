Sebastian Stan Is Shredded in His Latest Instagram Post

Sebastian Stan stays covered up while playing the Winter Soldier in Marvel's Avengers franchise, but as it turns out, he's been rocking a six-pack under all that armor.

Stan showed off his physique in a recent Instagram post, and we can't help but be impressed. It's no surprise that he's in good shape considering he's been working with celebrity trainer Don Saladino—co-host of the Muscle & Fitness web series, Reps— for years now, but he's not typically a "gym selfie" guy.

Check out the post below:

"After 7 years with @donsaladino I caught a good day, sucked it up and finally posted this," Stan wrote on the post. "Been working with this guy through years of self judgement and mental wars when it comes to fitness and LIFE, and TODAY I’m giving myself a break and acknowledging the hard work we’ve done for @355movie (and this other small thing we got comin’)!"

That "small thing" is presumably the Disney+ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is set for release in fall 2020. It'll be the first streaming series to debut in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it sees Stan and Anthony Mackie reprising their roles as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier and Falcon, respectively, from the Avengers.

As anyone who's ever tried to chisel a six-pack out of their core knows, abs are tough to get and maintain. Despite a seemingly constant flow of projects, Stan clearly makes time to get workouts in and keep his diet on track. Follow him at @iamsebastianstan to keep up with his latest films and shows, and follow Saladino at @donsaladino to get a glimpse at the workouts he runs his celebrity clientele through.