Spartan Ultra World Championships 2019 Recap

The Spartan Ultra World Championship took place in Åre, Sweden, on Saturday, featuring some of the best OCR athletes on the planet. The competitors pushed their bodies to the limit in a 24-hour endurance race. Elite competitors had to complete the five-mile loop as many times as possible in the 24-hour window, while non-elite racers had a mandatory six laps that had to be done in the same time to successfully complete the race.

Our very own chief content officer, Zack Zeigler, was one of those who successfully finished the six laps in the allotted time, and we'll have plenty of coverage from his journey coming soon. In the meantime, here are some photos from the action over in Sweden this weekend.