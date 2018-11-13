L. Cohen / Getty

Stars Remember Stan Lee With Touching Social Media Tributes

In the wake of the comic legend's passing, tributes have flooded in from stars both in and outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By now, you've probably heard that the man behind some of your favorite comic book superheroes, Stan Lee, passed away on Monday at the age of 95. Lee is a legend in the comic book world for collaborating with artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko to create some of the most recognizable superhero stories of all time under Marvel Comics. Without Lee's creative genius, characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, the Incredible Hulk, the X-Men, and numerous others wouldn't have come to be.  

While they originated in the pages of comic books, Lee's characters are bigger than ever now that many of them inhabit the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't seen at least one of the Avengers films, or who doesn't know what happens when the Incredible Hulk gets angry.

In the wake of Lee's passing, countless people—including many of the actors who play parts in the MCU—shared heartfelt tributes to the legendary storyteller, remembering him for his kindness, enthusiasm, and creative genius. Here are some of the touching posts that pay tribute to the comic legend. 

Lou Ferrigno

The longtime Incredible Hulk shared a series of photos and a heartfelt message to remember Lee.

Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Avengers franchise, shared a photo of Lee donning a Thor helmet and holding Mjolnir, the Norse God's signature hammer. 

Chris Evans

Evans, the Avengers franchise's Captain America, remembered Lee's kindness and widespread influence in a Twitter post.

Jeremy Renner

Renner, aka Hawkeye in the Avengers films, shared a short but sweet message accompanied by a photo of him and Lee.  

Thanks for everything, Stan.

Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds shared a shot of Lee's cameo in Deadpool as a strip club DJ. Lee was known for playing small, often hilarious parts in Marvel movies.

Robert Downey, Jr.

The Iron Man star shared a touching message to Lee, who admittedly revamped the actor's Hollywood career when he cast him as Tony Stark. 

Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Avengers franchise, remembered Lee's ability to take viewers to other worlds in his tribute post on Monday. 

Chris Pratt

Pratt, aka Starlord/Peter Quill to Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers fans, shared a photo of him and Lee and thanked him for the chance to play a part in the ever-expanding Marvel Universe.

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin, who stars as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2, shared a heartwarming tribute to Lee via Instagram. 

Sebastian Stan

Stan, known for his portrayal of The Winter Soldier in the Captain America and Avengers films, thanked Lee and shared a selfie with the comic legend.

Zoe Saldana

Saldana, aka Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, shared an on-set photo with Lee and Guardians of the Galaxy writer James Gunn.

Hayley Atwell

Atwell, who plays agent Peggy Carter in Captain America, the Avengers franchise, and Agent Carter, shared a photo and remembered Lee's kindness and enthusiasm in an Instagram post.

The Rock

Dwayne Johnson remembered Lee's "sage advice" in a touching tribute on his Instagram. 

Phil Heath

Seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath shared a video featuring some of Lee's movie cameos accompanied by a heartfelt caption thanking him for his inspiring works. 

Tom Holland

Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the latest Marvel films and the Avengers movies, remembered Lee as the father of Marvel in a touching Instagram post.

Hugh Jackman

Jackman, known as Wolverine to X-Men fans, shared a photo of him and Lee on Instagram along with a caption remembering Lee's impact on the superhero genre. 

