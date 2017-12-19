Stephanie McMahon Announces WWE's First-ever Women's 'Royal Rumble'

It's been a long time coming, but it's finally happened. On Raw last night, Stephanie McMahon formally announced that there will be a women's Royal Rumble at the titular pay-per-view next month.

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most iconic events, having started nearly 30 years ago in 1988. The highlight of the event is the aptly named Royal Rumble match, with 30 superstars competing for a shot at a championship opportunity. However, this year there will be two separate Royal Rumbles for each gender, and each winner will get their own championship opportunity.

This announcement comes as another step in WWE's "Women's Revolution," including the first women's Money in the Bank match as well as the Mae Young Classic women-only tournament earlier this year.

A number of Raw's superstars talked after the show about their excitement for the match, including Paige, Sasha Banks, and Bayley:

Royal Rumble airs on the WWE Network live from Philadelphia, PA, on Jan. 28, 2018.