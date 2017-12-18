Moses Robinson / Getty

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin’s Most Iconic WWE Pictures

If you know nothing about the WWE, you still probably know Steve Austin.

Moses Robinson / Getty
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin had a solid run as the poster boy of the WWE, and for good reason. He was always jacked, he was aways a high-level trash talker, and, chances are, he was going to hit you with his signature move, The Stunner. 

Another reason we loved Austin was because of his iconic matches with the beloved Dwayne Johnson. Whenever the pair collided you were guaranteed to see two bald-headed guys going at it. 

Take a look through some of Austin’s best moments over the years. 

1. Austin's Leather Vest Was Iconic

Believe it or not, this muscleman is 53 years old.

2. 'The Rock' and Austin Had an Iconic Fued

Since retiring from the sport, Austin dipped his toe into acting. He was in both The Longest Yard and Grown Ups 2

 

3. Playing to the Crowd

In his retirement he’s embraced podcasting. According to his website on his podcast he “gets down and dirty with Hollywood celebrities, past wrestling buddies, present pros, MMA fighters, athletes, movie stuntmen”.

 

4. Where it Started

Austin’s original stage name was “The Ringmaster” when he first entered the WWE.

5. Possible Return

Unfortunately for WWE fans, "Stone Cold" has shot down the possibility of coming back to the WWE multiple times

