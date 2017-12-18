'Stone Cold' Steve Austin’s Most Iconic WWE Pictures

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin had a solid run as the poster boy of the WWE, and for good reason. He was always jacked, he was aways a high-level trash talker, and, chances are, he was going to hit you with his signature move, The Stunner.

Another reason we loved Austin was because of his iconic matches with the beloved Dwayne Johnson. Whenever the pair collided you were guaranteed to see two bald-headed guys going at it.

Take a look through some of Austin’s best moments over the years.