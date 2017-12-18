Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren Look to Square Off Again in 'Creed II'

Dolph Lundgren and Sly Stallone may be all smiles in this latest Instagram pic shared by Stallone, but things could get testy between the two Rocky IV stars as they prepare for the upcoming Creed II movie.

Judging from the recent photo, Stallone and Lundgren have been hitting the gym hard to get in fighting shape for the next installment of Creed. There's no official word yet as to whether the two will trade blows, but clearly they'll be physically prepared should the need arise.

The movie, expected to premiere late next year, will feature Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed's son, Adonis. How exactly Lundgren's character Ivan Drago comes into play is not certain, but the possibilities are intriguing. Will he be forced to square off against the much younger Adonis, or will it be Drago's son, Vitor, who does the bulk of the heavy lifting?

Even if the two elder champs are relegated to the sidelines, there's a very real possibility they'll be throwing some punches as well. Back in August, Stallone told TMZ about his plans for the big Russian character in the upcoming film. "It wouldn't be a party without Drago, would it?" he said. "I'm gonna punch him. You know I gotta hit Drago once."

As for who will be playing Drago's son, it's anyone's guess. But some believe professional mixed martial artist Sage Northcutt would do the role justice. The shredded, 6' fighter is a dead ringer for the Drago bloodline in this social media pic:

Plenty of questions are yet to be answered when it comes to the film. In the meantime, you can bet that all of those expecting screen time will be hitting the weights hard to get in fighting shape.