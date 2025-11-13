The Running Man returns to the big screen this month after Paramount Pictures picked up the option to remake the 1987 action movie classic, but while the main character ‘Ben Richards’ will be played by Glen Powell, Arnold can still be seen by the eagle-eyed, as he makes a cool cameo in the flick. But is the new movie any good, and why did they remake it?

“This is an action movie that is like no other,” said the movie’s new star, during The Running Man’s New York City movie premiere. “In the fact that, we’ve seen visceral, intense action movies, that’s one thing, but you have this Edgar Wright lens on all of it, that makes every single sequence, not only intense but also electrifyingly fun.”

Indeed the 2025 remake is directed by Wright, the English director known for cult classics like Shaun of the Dead and Last Night in Soho. “Along this journey, you’re met with all these iconic actors that all just swing hard and kill it, and it just makes this movie like no other. It’s the most fun cinematic experience you’ll have all year,” added Powell.

While iconic villains like Buzzsaw have been removed or updated in order for the story to get closer to Stephen King’s original novel, it sadly means that we will lose laugh out loud exchanges like Amber Mendez asking Richards what happened to a murdered Buzzsaw, and Richards responding “Ah, he had to split,” after cutting him in half with a chainsaw.

Mercifully, we will still see Schwarzenegger’s face on screen, albeit photographically, as his face appears in the movie’s $100 bill in the form of a cool cameo. Hollywood heavyweights set for the film’s second iteration include Josh Brolin as the show’s producer, Dan Killian, and Colman Domingo as the charismatic gameshow host. But is it any good?

‘The Running Man’ (2025) Aims to Get Close to Stephen King’s Original Vision

“I mean, this movie was filmed with the audience in mind,” said Powell in another interview, while on the red carpet at the U.K. premiere. Apparently, the aim was always to create a movie that was too big to simply add to a streaming platform. And why not? The original became a huge hit. “Edgar Wright is one of our great film makers, he has painstakingly thought about every frame of this movie. It was shot in large format, it needs to be seen in large format, so go see it on the biggest screen possible.”

While Jesse Ventura’s portrayal of Captain Freedom is untouchable, early reviews for the movie have praised its original, novel led direction. “For those complaining, this isn’t a remake of the cheesy Arnie Flick, this is a truthful conversion of the book,” wrote one viewer. “Had low expectations but really enjoyed it,” wrote another.

Sometimes a giant helping of cheese makes for great comfort food, but we are excited that the 2025 version of The Running Man will give audiences a chance to view a more authentic version of the story. The Running Man arrives on November 14. To watch the trailer, see below.