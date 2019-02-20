Twitter Reacts to Early 'Captain Marvel' Screenings

Critics got their first look at the much-anticipated ‘Captain Marvel,’ starring Brie Larson. The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first MCU film with a female hero in the lead role, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, citing the movie as empowering with an epic soundtrack any '90s kid will adore.



Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions:



1. Cat people will love this movie.

2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️ — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019



The film is an important milestone for Marvel. #CaptainMarvel represents all that is possible when thought meets with desire, passion, and creativity to create a world in which women are encouraged to succeed and thrive. — ︽✵︽ Thanos ︽✵︽ (@FightOnTwist) February 20, 2019



#CaptainMarvel is a hit. As a lot of us have been trying to tell a small crowd of folks, please do not hesitate if you are thinking of seeing the film. It’s going to leave you very happy & hoping for more much like Guardians. — ︽✵︽ Thanos ︽✵︽ (@FightOnTwist) February 20, 2019



#CaptainMarvel is a great origin story. Brie’s buddy cop chemistry with @SamuelLJackson is so much fun and her relationship with Lashana Lynch is the real heart of it. Ben Mendelsohn and the cat both steal the show. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 20, 2019

One main takeaway from these first impressions is that this is a film for cat people.



And in news that is very true to my brand, I would die for Goose the cat. #CaptainMarvel — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019



I would also like to confirm what others are saying. Goose the cat is definitely a scene-stealer but one that has a purpose. The entire supporting cast is terrific especially Sam Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lashana Lynch. They add plenty of humor and heart to the film. — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) February 20, 2019

The praise that the film perfectly encapsulates the 1990s should come as no surprise. When the film’s official website launched, fans got a kick out of the early-internet aesthetic, which was clearly reminiscent of the '90s.



#CaptainMarvel is RADICAL! An awesome 90s period piece & total recalibration of the MCU as we know it! From the brief Winter Soldier cameo to the six full episodes of Friends that play consecutively through a majority of the film’s runtime, this might be my favorite MCU flick yet — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) February 20, 2019

You can check out the 'Captain Marvel' site here in all its analog glory.

‘Captain Marvel’ officially opens in theaters on March 8.