Twitter Reacts to Early 'Captain Marvel' Screenings

The first reviews are in: 'Captain Marvel' is an epic and endearing addition to the MCU and a tribute to all things '90s.

Courtesy of Marvel

Critics got their first look at the much-anticipated ‘Captain Marvel,’ starring Brie Larson. The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first MCU film with a female hero in the lead role, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, citing the movie as empowering with an epic soundtrack any '90s kid will adore. 





One main takeaway from these first impressions is that this is a film for cat people.



The praise that the film perfectly encapsulates the 1990s should come as no surprise. When the film’s official website launched, fans got a kick out of the early-internet aesthetic, which was clearly reminiscent of the '90s.


You can check out the 'Captain Marvel' site here in all its analog glory.

‘Captain Marvel’ officially opens in theaters on March 8.

