Twitter Viciously Roasted Rita Ora for Controversial ‘Date Night’ Photo With Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor hasn’t set foot in the Octagon for a UFC match in more than a year, yet his name is constantly at the top of the media cycle for an array of reasons. We’ve heard Floyd Mayweather Jr. boast about carrying McGregor during their much-hyped fight, The Notorious movie has been released, and we've seen a slew of fighters—including retired boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya—call him out.

Most recently, he’s been the topic of conversation thanks to a picture with pop star Rita Ora that was taken at the 2017 Fashion Awards. The controversy came because she captioned the photo "date night". While it seems Ora meant the caption to be a joke, the Internet has deemed this unacceptable—slamming Ora for the caption and accusing her of disrespecting McGregor's longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin, who is also the mother of his 7-month-old son.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Ora attempted to mediate the social media onslaught by posting the picture below to remind the world that her actual significant other is musician Andrew Watt:

That’s all fine and dandy, but we all know the Internet doesn’t like the truth if the lie is more entertaining. Artem Lobov, McGregor’s teammate, even stepped up to the plate and added, “Sorry Rita, Burgers are nice, but not when a man has a steak at home,” via twitter.

McGregor continues to dominate headlines for odd reasons, but let’s be real: We all would rather see him defending his belt back in the Octagon, and hopefully he'll do just that soon.