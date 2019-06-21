Watch This 50-Year-Old Deadlift 500 Pounds for 22 Reps

A 500-pound deadlift is a huge milestone for most gym-goers. It takes a hell of a lot of work, smart programming, and proper nutrition to join the five-plate club. Which begs the question: How the hell does elite powerlifter Nick Best train and what does he eat to deadlift most folks' max for 22 reps?

Check out the video of Best deadlifting 500 for 22 reps below to see what we're talking about.

Now 50, Best is a longtime strength competitor with nine World’s Strongest Man appearances, and totaled a staggering 2,226 pounds—between his bench press, squat, and deadlift—at 308 pounds in 2017.

What’s more, Best is set to make an appearance on the History Channel’s new show, The Strongest Man in History. Alongside four-time World’s Strongest Man Brian Shaw, 2017 World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall, and American strongman Robert Oberst, Best will complete a series of old-timey strength feats while educating the viewer on the sport of strongman. The show airs July 7 on the History Channel at 10 p.m. EST.

Until then, enjoy a few more clips of Best beasting out in the gym.