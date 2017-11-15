Watch: Bizarre, Bob Ross-inspired 'Deadpool 2' Teaser

Ryan Reynolds is surely an accomplished actor, but what he offers us in the latest teaser for Deadpool 2 is uniquely impressive—even for him. While donning his iconic red and black Deadpool ensemble, Reynolds also sports the infamous Bob Ross afro in a bizarrely meta vignette.

While certainly unusual, the teaser is pretty hysterical, and jokes about how Ross—of The Joy of Painting—whips together beautiful pieces with ease. Luckily, we're subjected to this odd painting lesson for just over half the teaser before we get into the good stuff.

The first iteration of Deadpool earned the highest first-weekend gross for an R-rated flick by far, and the sequel will attempt to surpass those numbers when it's released on June 1, 2018.

Optimism for next year's Deadpool 2 is gradually gaining steam—mostly from cast member Josh Brolin, who's been in the spotlight lately due to his intensive training regimen to get into character as Cable.

And while we're beyond psyched for Deadpool 2, a Reynolds cameo in your grandpa's Bob Ross Fridays routine wouldn't be out of the question either.

Check out the Deadpool 2 teaser below:

[RELATED4]