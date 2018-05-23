Watch: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gets (Very, Very) High in the New Trailer for ‘Skyscraper’

When The Rock tells you a building isn’t safe, you trust The Rock.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is looking to ride the wave of success from his recent action blockbusters with his latest outing, Skyscraper. In it, he plays Will Ford, a war veteran and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who retires after he almost dies in a mission gone awry. Now an amputee, he has settled into the comparatively low-key role of family man and guy who asses security for skyscrapers.

Something tells us he’s about to be forced out of retirement.

His latest assignment is assessing the security of a massive luxury high-rise in Hong Kong known as the Pearl. He warns the owner that there is a glaring security issue, but of course he’s ignored, and it all goes south from there. That is to say, it goes up—240 stories up, to be precise. The Rock is forced to go rogue to rescue his family who are trapped in the building, which is now under attack by a group of organized criminals looking to steal something very valuable.

The Rock recently shared a new extended trailer for the film, and the title being a little on-the-nose aside, it looks like a lot of fun akin to Die Hard and True Lies.

Watch the new extended trailer here and catch it in theaters on July 13.