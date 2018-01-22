Watch: 'The Rock' Got Fans Pumped for the AFC Championship Game With This Epic Motivational Video

If you were on the fence about watching the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's NFL pre-game promotional video surely got you to make up your mind.

Whether it's crushing a hardcore legs workout or tuning in to watch an epic battle go down the ring or on the gridiron, Johnson is a master at getting people motivated to sign on. Hell, it could be a chess match between two old dudes at the park, and you'd still be pumped to check it out after an impassioned 30-second speech from The People's Champion. And that's exactly why the NFL sought out the master motivator to shoot the intro for this past weekend's big game.

Here's a taste of how "The Rock" gets the blood boilin’ and inspires everyone to "bring it":

And now that the stage is set for Super Bowl LII on February 4, don't be surprised if you see Johnson appear in another pre-game promo to get you pumped for the showdown between the Pats and Eagles.