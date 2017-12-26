Watch: UFC Fighter Sage Northcutt's Crazy Kettlebell Demonstration

UFC fighter Sage Northcutt is more than just a pretty-faced guy who bears a striking resemblance to Ivan Drago of Rocky IV fame.

The 21-year-old mixed martial arts fighter out of Sacramento, CA, has proven that he's also a force to be reckoned with inside the Octagon. Since making the move to Team Alpha Male and putting in some time to hone his fight skills, Northcutt is one to watch moving forward. Recently, "Super Sage" put forth his most impressive performance with a unanimous decision win over Michel Quiñones at UFC Fight Night 120.

And although he's not yet among the elite in his weight class, the young fighter continues to impress with his exhibitions of raw athletic talent and determination. There's no doubt that Northcutt takes his training seriously, but in a recent Instagram post the lightweight took a few seconds to show off his lighter side.

Check out the video below for a kettlebell session unlike any you've ever seen.



HA HA A post shared by Sage Northcutt (@supersagenorthcutt) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

We certainly don't recommend trying this at home, but you've got to admit that it's a pretty impressive display of strength, dexterity, and reaction time.

Want to see Northcutt in action inside the Octagon instead of the gym? The young Dolph Lundgren lookalike is scheduled to take on French prospect Thibault Gouti at UFC Fight Night 126 this February.