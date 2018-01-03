Watch: The Wildly Intense New Trailer for the 'Death Wish' Remake

The stone-faced Bruce Willis is back, taking on the well-trodden, take-no-shit, badass role that he's come to personify throughout his decades-long career on the big screen.

This time, Willis stars in a remake of the 1974 action-thriller Death Wish, playing an ER surgeon out for blood, justice, and revenge following an attack on his wife and daughter.

The film is directed by Eli Roth, whom you may recognize from his acting work in Inglourious Basterds and his direction on the Hostel movies.

Check out the second trailer below:

Death Wish, starring Willis alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris, and Camila Morrone, is set for release on March 2.