Days ago, England’s Manchester City soccer squad made history by winning the 2023/24 Premier League title and becoming the first team to lift the trophy on four separate occasions. ‘Man City’ football fans were quick to praise there on-pitch heroes for another incredible season, and not least of those to rejoice is Norway’s Erling Haaland. Here’s what powers one of the worlds most popular athletes.

Earling Haaland has scored goals in 63 of the 66 Premier League matches that he has played in, during his career so far. The 23-year-old, 6’ 4” tall superstar scored 27 goals this season alone, picking up his second successive Castrol Golden Boot Award in the process. But away from the pitch is a committed elite athlete that is known for putting in as much work off the grass as he does while on it.

How does Erling Haaland train to be one of the best football players in the Premier League?

Talking to Diario AS, a football news website that covers teams around Madrid, Haaland’s former coach Stanislav Macek explained that Haaland is hardcore, and was performing 300 press-ups and 1,000 daily sit-ups ay just 19 years of age.

Goal.com reports that Haaland focusses his workouts on making gains with speed, agility, and overall conditioning. These sessions typically start with some High-Intensity Interval Training on the bike, row machine or by completing sprints. He then moves on to the weights before devoting 20 minutes to cooling down and stretching.

How much does Erling Haaland Eat?

The Manchester City sensation powers through functional weight lifting sessions with steak, lobsters, oysters, and chicken. His huge appetite was revealed in the documentary; Haaland: The Big Decision, where he chomped through 6,000 calories per day. “’I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important,” he said on the film, noting that he has a penchant for gaining minerals by eating cow hearts and liver. Haaland calls milk his “magic potion” and filters his water for purity.

Erling Haaland stays quietly focussed and gets the job done

The premier player has explained that getting sunlight into his eyes and body is his first aim each morning, as he believes that keeping the circadian rhythm ticking correctly is key. When all is said and done, it would be difficult to argue with the formula: Haaland averaged 83 minutes play time for a total of 42 hours and 39 minutes in his Premier League matches alone this season.

Haaland’s annual salary with Manchester City is somewhere around $63 million / £51 million, not including bonuses, but he doesn’t spend a lot of time bragging about his successes. Instead, the Norwegian “Hitman” likes to do his talking with actions. “It is better to just play football and not speak too much,” he told the BBC following his second Premier League win. “Let other people do the speaking and that is better.” And, having scored 5 more goals than his nearest rival (Cole Palmer for Chelsea), his fans will likely be shouting with joy for years to come.

Follow Erling Haland on Instagram Here!