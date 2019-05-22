This Woman Held A Plank for Over Four Hours to Break a World Record

Fitness and yoga enthusiast Dana Glowacka just held an abdominal plank for 4 hours and 20 minutes. Her hours-long hold, which took place at the International Plank Marathon in Naperville, IL, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for "Longest Female Abdominal Plank."

If the sound of holding a plank for that long is already splitting your side, check out the video of Glowacka in action on Instagram:

The Montreal, Canada native learned about the previous plank record when her son saw it in the 2016 edition of Guiness World Records. Ever since then, she's been on a mission to break the record set by Maria Kalimera, who stayed in plank position for 3 hours and 31 minutes in 2015.

She even documented her journey on her website and Instagram.

As of today, Guinness hasn't officially recognized the feat as the new world record;