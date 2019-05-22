This Woman Held A Plank for Over Four Hours to Break a World Record

Fitness and yoga enthusiast Dana Glowacka just held an abdominal plank for 4 hours and 20 minutes. Her hours-long hold, which took place at the International Plank Marathon in Naperville, IL, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for "Longest Female Abdominal Plank."
If the sound of holding a plank for that long is already splitting your side, check out the video of Glowacka in action on Instagram:
My body experience at the ending line of 4 hours, 20 minutes a New World Record for a “Longest Female Abdominal Plank” #worldrecord #worldrecordevent #naperville #hotelarista #worldrecordplank #plank #strongbodystrongermind #strongcorestrongbody #getastrongcore #unbreakable #focus #mindest #tobe #todo #tosee #bodymindconnection #believeinyourself #trainyourmindandbody #georgehood #plankgirl #doyoga #ashtangayogalove #loveyoga #yogamontreal #poweryogacanada #canadayoga #yogaquebec #yoga #makesmefeelalive
The Montreal, Canada native learned about the previous plank record when her son saw it in the 2016 edition of Guiness World Records. Ever since then, she's been on a mission to break the record set by Maria Kalimera, who stayed in plank position for 3 hours and 31 minutes in 2015.
She even documented her journey on her website and Instagram.
4 days to go! In preparation for the Official World Record Attempt for the “Longest Female Plank” on May 18, 2019 @napervilleillinois @hotelarista will plank at 10AM. “ The ending line... Find Yours, Get There, Be Done.” #worldrecordattempt #worldrecordtraining #countdown #4days #plank #corestrength #plankanywhere #highplank #lowplankpose #makaraadhomukhasvanasana #phalakasana #enduranceathlete #yogistrong #yoga #yogainthenature #makesmestronger #innerfire #plankgirl #doyoga #loveyoga #bestrong #behealthy #behappy
As of today, Guinness hasn't officially recognized the feat as the new world record;