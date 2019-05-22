News

This Woman Held A Plank for Over Four Hours to Break a World Record

Dana Glowacka's feat of strength makes your one-minute planks look like absolutely nothing.

Fitness and yoga enthusiast Dana Glowacka just held an abdominal plank for 4 hours and 20 minutes. Her hours-long hold, which took place at the International Plank Marathon in Naperville, IL, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for "Longest Female Abdominal Plank."

If the sound of holding a plank for that long is already splitting your side, check out the video of Glowacka in action on Instagram:


The Montreal, Canada native learned about the previous plank record when her son saw it in the 2016 edition of Guiness World Records. Ever since then, she's been on a mission to break the record set by Maria Kalimera, who stayed in plank position for 3 hours and 31 minutes in 2015.

She even documented her journey on her website and Instagram


As of today, Guinness hasn't officially recognized the feat as the new world record; 

their website still has the previous winner up. In the meantime, we think the men also need to step up their planking and try to top the current "Longest Male Abdominal Plank" record holder, Mao Weidong, who held the position for 8 hours and 1 minute in 2016.

