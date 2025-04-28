WWE’s equivalent of the Super Bowl just seems to be getting bigger each year and no doubt, the temporary return of John Cena and an epic deal with streaming giant, Netflix, created the perfect storm for some serious business in 2025. Here’s 6 slammin’ stats that made WrestleMania 41 the biggest Mania of all time.

WWE’s Most Gigantic Gate

WrestleMania 41 generated the largest live ticket sales revenue for any event in WWE history, drawing 124,693 excited mat maniacs across two nights at Allegiant Stadium. In fact, fans from all across the United States and dozens of countries made the trip to the mecca of professional wrestling and “On Location”,the exclusive hospitality experiences partner for WWE, reported a 75% increase in hospitality sales and packages.

Most Watched WrestleMania Ever

WrestleMania 41 was the most-viewed WrestleMania of all time, up 114 percent from the record set last year at WrestleMania 40 says WWE, thanks to airing on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. With some estimates putting last year’s viewership at 2.9 million streaming accounts, this could mean a final tally of 6.2 million accounts watched WrestleMania 41. And since many accounts will be shared or viewed by groups, the final viewing figure would be multiple times higher than this.

Fans put a stranglehold on the most merch Via its partnership with Fanatics,WWE merchandise sales in Vegas were up more than 45 percent versus the previous all-time event record set by WrestleMania 40 in 2024, making WrestleMania 41 the highest-grossing event of all-time for merch. Additionally, ecommerce sales were up 86 percent versus last year’s record.

Staff also told this writer that at the “WWE World” fan convention, Cody Rhodes’ merchandise was among the hottest, with fans buying his shirts quicker than they could be put on shelves.

Love it. Hate it. Fans were feeling some type of way after @JohnCena won his 17th World Title…#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tMjQ6b53kG — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

WWE World Becomes the Largest Pro Wrestling Fan Convention

Speaking of WWE World, the five-day interactive fan experience became the most-attended WWE fan convention of all time with more than 50,000 attendees. That’s a 21-percent increase over last year’s event that supported WrestleMania 40.

Social Media Submits as WWE Taps Out Biggest Response Ever

WrestleMania 41 also became the most socially viewed WWE event of all-time, generating an astronomical 1.1 billion social views throughout the weekend. Additionally, WWE’s YouTube channel enjoyed its most-viewed day ever on WrestleMania Sunday.

Those are some pretty amazing metrics. John Cena may have vowed to ruin wrestling and press conferences, but despite the newly turned bad guy’s shenanigans, WWE keeps going from strength to strength. WrestleMania 41 can be replayed via Peacock in the United States and on Netflix everywhere else.