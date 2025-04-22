Over 60,000 excited WWE fans jam-packed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to see John Cena’s successful effort to win a record breaking seventeenth world heavyweight title at WrestleMania 41on Sunday Night. But rather than celebrate with the crowd and journalists who watched the history making event, the “You can’t see me star” had fun at everyone else’s expense instead.

WWE fans know that John Cena hasn’t smiled on television since he “turned heel” at the Elimination Chamber event earlier in the year, double-crossing Cody Rhodes and rejecting his millions of fans. And, on Sunday evening at WrestleMania 41: Night 2, the WWE icon made pro wrestling history, albeit with some illegal assistance from musician Travis Scott, when he pinned Cody Rhodes to win a record breaking seventeenth world heavyweight title, at his 17th WrestleMania no less.

But, while this reporter was excited and privileged to attend the post show press conference, the newly crowned champion made his intentions clear, and the press really got a pounding. The first question was asked by Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, and it was a good one, trying to find out why the star had aligned himself with The Rock and chosen to go down a darker path. Rather than answer, he instead scolded McCarthy, accusing him of being lazy and asking a “clickbait” question.

John Cena “Ruins” the Post WrestleMania 41 Press Conference

With my question up next, I was hoping to illicit a more nuanced answer, and so I asked Cena how his mental and physical preparation had gone in the run up to his seventeenth WrestleMania match, and how he was feeling following his epic victory. Sadly, my hopes were smashed when I received the same scathing response. “You know, that just seems like a clickbait question,” said the grappler and movie star. “That’s pretty lazy.” he concluded. Two more questions would follow, all receiving the same accusation of asking clickbait style questions.

Of course, his negative attitude was all part of Cena’s new bad guy persona. He’s gone from Peacemaker to disruptor in this, his final year of action with WWE. And, while M&F would love to have heard his answer to what was a surely a reasonable question, we were also happy to be in on the joke, and congratulate him on this historic achievement! Keep up with WWE action on Netflix as John Cena, after ruining the post WrestleMania 41 press conference, now says he is intending to ruin all of wrestling too.

To read a more informative collaboration with John Cena, click here for his 6-week program for gaining size and strength!

To follow John Cena on Instagram, click here.