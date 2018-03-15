Courtesy of WWE

WrestleMania's Most Shocking, Controversial, and Jaw-Dropping Moments of All Time

The “Show of Shows” has had us on the edge of our seats for more than three decades.

There’s no doubt that WrestleMania is firmly etched in pop culture. Fans travel from all over the globe each year hoping to witness those all-important "WrestleMania Moments."

As Wrestlemania 34 approaches, we took a spin through history to highlight some of the most incredible events in WrestleMania history. Here’s our run down of the top 11.

WrestleMania 34 will be shown live via WWE Network on Sunday, April 8th. For more information visit WWE.com.

11. An Ultimate Return from the Ultimate Warrior (Wrestlemania 8)

When the Ultimate Warrior vanished from WWE TV in August of 1991, many fans felt he'd never be back. But at WrestleMania 8 in April 1992, when Hulk Hogan was attacked after his main-event match with Sid Justice, fans were amazed to hear those familiar guitar riffs blazing, and a leaner Warrior emerged to defend Hogan before an ecstatic crowd at the Hoosier Dome.

10. Ronda Rousey and The Rock in the Same Ring (WrestleMania 31)

While Rousey has only recently put pen to paper, her journey to WWE started back in 2015 at WrestleMania 31 where, in a memorable moment, Stephanie McMahon slapped The Rock. 

Ever the gentleman, “The Great One” would call on Rousey to settle the score. “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” then manhandled both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, forming the basis for a feud that will see its first great clash at Wrestlemania 34.

9. Shane McMahon’s Hell in the Cell (WrestleMania 32)

In a power play for boardroom supremacy, Vince McMahon manipulated his son Shane into challenging The Undertaker—and in the Cell, no less. In the weeks leading up to ‘Hell in a Cell’, Shane took his deadly opponent seriously and engaged in a strict regime of martial arts training. During the match, the younger McMahon attempted to seal victory by jumping off the Cell—but he missed ‘Taker and crashed through a ringside announcer's table instead. This shocking moment earned Shane a standing ovation the following evening on Monday Night RAW.

8. Donald Trump Keeps His Hair (WrestleMania 23)

This was the moment that lead to a million memes. In a Wrestlemania 23 match dubbed “The Battle of the Billionaires,” Umaga (on the side of Vince McMahon) battled Bobby Lashley (on the side of Donald Trump), with Steve Austin serving as special guest referee. Under "Hair vs. Hair" rules, Lashley pinned Umaga, and Trump and co. shaved McMahon bald on live television. While Trump managed to keep his hair, he didn’t leave the ring without being given the “Stone Cold Stunner.”

7. Sting Finally Appears (WrestleMania 31)

While most wrestlers switched sides between WWE and WCW at one point or another during the "Monday Night Wars," Sting stayed true to WCW—right until the end. WWE finally put their main rivals out of business in 2001, but it was years before fans got a glimpse of "The Stinger" at WrestleMania. That moment finally came at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, when Sting battled Triple H in an emotional encounter that included many legends from the past. Sting had trained himself into great shape—and despite losing to “The Game,” the WCW legend had Levi’s Stadium in the palm of his hand.

6. Hulkamania Lives Forever (WrestleMania 18)

By 2002, “Hulkamania” was considered passé. A new breed of cooler superstar had caught on with TV audiences, and few were more popular than The Rock. It seemed a given that in his match with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18, “The Great One” would gain audience approval over his older foe—but that’s not how it went down. Evidently nostalgic, the audience in Toronto’s Sky Dome (where Hulk had his epic encounter with the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6) began to cheer for Hogan. As the match progressed, they completely turned on The Rock. In what has become one of the most entertaining matches in ‘Mania history, both men worked the crowd in a way that shows that anything can happen at WrestleMania.

5. The Ultimate Challenge (WrestleMania 6)

Two universes collided as Hulkamania went up against the Maniacs in a battle for not one but two Titles. Never before had two single superstars been so popular in the world of pro wrestling at the same time, as the Ultimate Warrior put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan in Toronto’s Sky Dome before 60,000 wild fans at WrestleMania 6. On this night, the young lion pinned the veteran, signaling a changing of the guard and marking a major turning point in WWE history.

4. The Undertaker Retires Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 26)

Shawn Michaels had attempted to break The Undertaker’s record-breaking winning streak at WrestleMania 25—but despite having an epic match, “The Heartbreak Kid” came up short. With frustration eating at him, Michaels offered a risky stipulation to tempt ‘Taker into a Wrestlemania 26 rematch: If he lost to 'Taker again, he'd retire. Michaels threw everything but the kitchen sink at The Undertaker in one of the most exciting matches of all time. Unfortunately for Michaels, The Deadman took his WrestleMania winning streak up a notch to 18. For Michaels, it was the end of an era.

3. Rock vs. Cena II (WrestleMania 29)

In true Hollywood fashion, the “Once in a Lifetime” matchup between The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 28—in which Rock pinned Super Cena in front of more than 80,000 fans—was such a commercial success that a rematch was all but inevitable. A year later at WrestleMania 29, Cena avenged his loss—all the sweeter, as this meant he took the WWE Championship from “The Great One” in the process.

2. Mike Tyson Referees a Match (WrestleMania 14)

WrestleMania 14 was a pivotal strategic victory for WWE as it gained traction against WCW in the Monday Night Wars. In the main event, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin challenged WWE Champion Shawn Michaels with a very special guest referee assigned: “Iron” Mike Tyson. Initial fears that Tyson would be lenient with Shawn were dispelled when “The Baddest Man on the Planet” counted 1-2-3 in a pinfall that made “Stone Cold” the new WWE Champion. After the match, Shawn protested the loss—but was swiftly KO’d by Tyson in a moment that sent fans' jaws clattering to the floor.

1. “Stone Cold” Refuses to Quit Bret Hart’s Sharpshooter

WrestleMania 13 may not have been the most widely watched in the series, but it's certainly one of the most important events from a historical perspective. In many ways, WrestleMania 13 paved the way for the “Attitude Era,” which helped WWE win the Monday Night Wars and put their main rival WCW out of business. In what became arguably the best match in WWE history, Bret “Hitman” Hart battled all over the arena with an up-and-coming grappler named “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. While Austin was already gaining great reactions from fans, the vision of him refusing to submit to Hart’s “Sharpshooter” and lying in a pool of his own blood confirmed Austin’s place as one of the WWE’s most beloved heroes.

