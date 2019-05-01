wwesheamus / Instagram

10 Things We Can Learn From WWE Superstar Sheamus’s Celtic Warrior Workouts

The former heavyweight champ's philosophy includes tips from some pretty elite athletes and coaches from around the world.

Sheamus is known to millions of fans around the world as the larger-than-life fighting Irishman of WWE, but behind the brawn lies an intelligent and insightful approach to health and fitness. So with several WWE Championships under his belt by 2017, he started Celtic Warrior Workouts, a YouTube channel dedicated to the workout and nutrition lifestyle that helps him maintain his status as one of WWE's premier performers. A recent Twitter photo shared by the big man shows that he’s looking leaner than ever, having dropped more than 30 pounds.

In making the Celtic Warrior Workouts series, Sheamus has traveled the world and picked the brains of some pretty elite athletes and coaches along the way. The 2012 WWE Royal Rumble winner has been able to improve his own physical fitness even while dealing with injuries picked up in the ring—including a diagnosis of spinal stenosis, which causes pain in his neck and limits his shoulder mobility. The Celtic Warrior’s experience makes for a channel that gym goers of all levels can enjoy and use as reference.

Here are 10 things we learned by following the shredded WWE Superstar's workout series. Check out and subscribe to the Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel

1. The Only Bad Workout Is No Workout

Before launching the Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel in 2017, Sheamus was in a rut and finding it hard to motivate himself when it came to heading to the gym. This was largely due to the fact that he was repeating the same workouts time after time, inevitably hitting a plateau and getting bored.

“If you are not enjoying your training, then you are not getting better, and you are not evolving,” Sheamus says.

Fortunately, the WWE Superstar met some personal trainers in Tampa who changed his entire outlook. Sheamus found himself feeling stimulated once again after being introduced to street training and MMA. The moral here is that you can always change things up to stay motivated, but never allow yourself to get stuck in a rut and neglect the gym. Feel free to experiment with the different fitness options available to you, and remember that the only bad workout is no workout at all.

2. Make Brave Changes

Armed simply with an open mind and a gym bag on his back, Sheamus makes no grandiose claims of being a fitness guru. Instead, he approaches each training session as though it were his first and is never afraid to forego traditionally held preconceptions when it comes to getting fit and strong. For him, making even the smallest of changes outside of his comfort zone can lead to significant results.

“Because the training I was doing ten years ago, five years ago—hell, five months ago, is no longer relevant. With drastic changes in sports science and nutrition it blows everything from the past out of the water. With Brave Change, I get to meet new and exciting people who’ve shared their struggles and their obstacles, the same as I have,” says Sheamus.

Since we all differ in our athletic abilities and knowledge, it's reassuring to hear from a man-mountain like Sheamus that we're all on the same journey and can learn from each other along the way.

3. Face Your Fears

Heading into a CrossFit workout in Anaheim, Sheamus was forced to tell viewers that he wasn’t exactly looking forward to what lay ahead.

“I am not a fan of CrossFit workouts, not because I don’t like them, just because I basically fear them.” shared a nervous-looking Celtic Warrior.

Still, that didn’t stop the 2010 WWE King of the Ring from putting his body in the hands of respected trainer Joshy G. Sheamus faced his fears and took part in an intense 12-minute blast where he rotated the Assault bike, burpees, and Russian swings. At 265 pounds, Sheamus had to dig deep to keep going, but he did himself proud. Improving your health and fitness levels is a challenge you should embrace, so never let the fear of the unknown stop you from pushing forward.

4. Short Can Be Sweet

When it comes to working out, even short bursts can reap great results, particularly when you're attempting something that you may find challenging. Many of us find that the grind of daily life can leave us low on free time, but in an episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts recorded in April 2018, Sheamus hit the gym with Becky Lynch, where they undertook a short but intense workout that lasted just eight minutes.

Before attacking an AMRAP session that rotated seven calories on the rower, seven thrusters, and seven box jumps, Becky shared some wisdom from trainer Joshy G: Sometimes, the exercises you find difficult are the ones you should try the most. So, don’t drag out the workouts that you don’t enjoy so much. Just hit them head-on with a short, intense session instead.

5. Anyone Can Step Up

One of the most appealing aspects of the Celtic Warrior Workouts is the overall message of inclusivity in each episode. Sheamus is never afraid to reveal his own limitations, and he's worked with training partners of all shapes and sizes.

In a recent edition shot just weeks before WrestleMania 35, the fighting Irishman talked to Kofi Kingston about the importance of stepping up and following your dreams. It was an apt conversation, since many had written Kofi off in his quest to become a future WWE Champion following twelve years in the business.

“I always tell people, as kids, we were always told we can be whatever we want to be. And then [when we get older] we tell people that we want to do something that is outside of the box, and then everyone looks at you like ‘Oh you can’t do that.’ Like, ‘this isn’t supposed to happen to anybody we know, just people we watch on TV.’ It happens to somebody, you know? It happens to the people that actually go out there and try to do it,” Kofi said.

While the New Day star doesn’t have the biggest biceps, he certainly had huge dreams. And since he went on to win the WWE Championship on the biggest stage of them all, his comments are more valid than ever. Whatever your individual goals or ambitions are, they are just as valid as anyone else’s. Anyone can step up.

6. Learn From Those That Inspire You

Sheamus is in a pretty advantageous position, drawing on WWE Superstars and fitness professionals when it comes to learning new techniques, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all take a similar approach. Next time you're in the gym, take a look around. Don’t freak people out by staring, but find someone whose physique you want to emulate and take a mental note of the movements and exercises they use. You may be surprised by some of the tips you can pick up by observing those around you.

In a Celtic Warrior Workout from January, Sheamus learned that John Cena, who is at a stage in his life where he could be forgiven for resting on his laurels, takes on a warmup and stretching routine of 50 minutes each day. And that’s before his main workout begins. Sure, we can’t all be like Super Cena, but learning a little from those that inspire you could go a long way.

7. Don’t Skip Legs

For many, leg day is a real chore. Since the quads and hamstrings are among the largest muscle groups in the body, training legs can often lead to delayed onset muscle soreness. But remember, as long as you're not overdoing it, there really is some truth to the mantra of "No Pain, No Gain." In an episode filmed in May 2018, we learned that WWE Superstar, Charlotte actually favors leg day.

A former gymnast, Charlotte makes squats look easy, which proved to be great motivation for Sheamus, who is not so much of a fan when it comes to working the legs. Still, Sheamus clearly puts in the work, which is illustrated by his tree-trunk-like thighs, and after spending time with Charlotte, he was able to take away some new techniques and approaches, such as changing the position of the barbell. Varying the movements will make him less likely to skip legs in future.

8. Have Fun

With all the concentration and physical exertion required, the gym can be a pretty serious place, but don’t be afraid to have some fun. Many gym goers add a social element to their sessions to stay motivated, so a good gym partner can prove to be worth their weight in gold. Sheamus presented a great example of the camaraderie that can develop between the brothers and sisters of iron when he attempted a challenging set of hang clean high pulls and triceps pushdown supersets with Drew McIntyre. Hilariously, he even broke into song.

9. Recovery Is Key

Few athletes put their bodies through the same amount of repetitive punishment as pro wrestlers, and Superstars like Sheamus, who take to the ring more than 200 nights each year, must balance bodyslams with gym sessions while trying to take in the proper nutrition. With all that wear and tear to contend with, you've got to understand the importance of rest when it comes to recovery.

“Training, and all, is great,” Sheamus said in a 2017 video following his diagnosis of spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal cord that puts pressure on the neck and back, and can cause severe pain and mobility issues. “But you need to recover. The most important thing is recovery.” 

Overtraining or failing to address nagging issues that your body is trying to warn you about will only lead to more serious physical problems down the line, so make sure your body is well maintained. Be certain that you are getting enough rest and always rehab any injuries that you may be suffering from.

10. Leave Your Ego at the Door

When Sheamus worked out with WWE Superstar R-Truth, we were all reminded of the importance of leaving our egos back in the gym locker room. At 47, Truth has been a consistent performer in WWE for almost 20 years, and during that time he hasn’t missed a beat as far as his endurance and conditioning are concerned. When it comes to working out, this pro wrestling rap star is as humble as they come.

R-Truth’s philosophy on training is focused on working his weaker points. It's a sound approach, but it requires us to take an honest look at our physiques and progress in order to identify the areas that need the most work. Your own weak points may lie with a particular part of the body, your lifting form, or errors in nutrition. Taking a good and truthful look at yourself can be a great catalyst for future success.

