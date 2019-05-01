Pro Tips
10 Things We Can Learn From WWE Superstar Sheamus’s Celtic Warrior Workouts
The former heavyweight champ's philosophy includes tips from some pretty elite athletes and coaches from around the world.
Sheamus is known to millions of fans around the world as the larger-than-life fighting Irishman of WWE, but behind the brawn lies an intelligent and insightful approach to health and fitness. So with several WWE Championships under his belt by 2017, he started Celtic Warrior Workouts, a YouTube channel dedicated to the workout and nutrition lifestyle that helps him maintain his status as one of WWE's premier performers. A recent Twitter photo shared by the big man shows that he’s looking leaner than ever, having dropped more than 30 pounds.
In making the Celtic Warrior Workouts series, Sheamus has traveled the world and picked the brains of some pretty elite athletes and coaches along the way. The 2012 WWE Royal Rumble winner has been able to improve his own physical fitness even while dealing with injuries picked up in the ring—including a diagnosis of spinal stenosis, which causes pain in his neck and limits his shoulder mobility. The Celtic Warrior’s experience makes for a channel that gym goers of all levels can enjoy and use as reference.
Here are 10 things we learned by following the shredded WWE Superstar's workout series.