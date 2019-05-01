10 Things We Can Learn From WWE Superstar Sheamus’s Celtic Warrior Workouts

5. Anyone Can Step Up

One of the most appealing aspects of the Celtic Warrior Workouts is the overall message of inclusivity in each episode. Sheamus is never afraid to reveal his own limitations, and he's worked with training partners of all shapes and sizes.

In a recent edition shot just weeks before WrestleMania 35, the fighting Irishman talked to Kofi Kingston about the importance of stepping up and following your dreams. It was an apt conversation, since many had written Kofi off in his quest to become a future WWE Champion following twelve years in the business.

“I always tell people, as kids, we were always told we can be whatever we want to be. And then [when we get older] we tell people that we want to do something that is outside of the box, and then everyone looks at you like ‘Oh you can’t do that.’ Like, ‘this isn’t supposed to happen to anybody we know, just people we watch on TV.’ It happens to somebody, you know? It happens to the people that actually go out there and try to do it,” Kofi said.

While the New Day star doesn’t have the biggest biceps, he certainly had huge dreams. And since he went on to win the WWE Championship on the biggest stage of them all, his comments are more valid than ever. Whatever your individual goals or ambitions are, they are just as valid as anyone else’s. Anyone can step up.