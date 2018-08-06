16 Motivational Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Quotes to Live By

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson always comes through. He has yet to encounter an obstacle he couldn’t overcome. He’s outlasted earthquakes (San Andreas), genetically modified rage animals (Rampage), scheming, murderous drivers (the Fast & Furious series), even mouthy comics (Central Intelligence and Jumanji).

His screen heroics have made him one of the most bankable Hollywood stars in history—as close to a sure bet as you’ll find in today’s fragmented film industry. Over his career, Johnson’s movies have returned more than $8.9 billion in box office earnings worldwide.

From the first time he raised a taunting eyebrow from the squared circle of the WWE, Johnson has captivated a growing global audience of fans who can’t get enough of his physicality, wit, and outsize charisma. Producer, actor, wrestler, best-selling author, philanthropist—Johnson fills so many roles, you have to wonder if there’s more than one of him. But his success didn't come easy, and he's not afraid to admit his humble beginnings.

Check out the following slides for tidbits of life advice and motivation from Johnson himself.