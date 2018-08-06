Emma McIntyre / Getty

Pro Tips

16 Motivational Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Quotes to Live By

The producer, actor, wrestler, best-selling author, and philanthropist shares his top life and gym advice.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Emma McIntyre / Getty
View Gallery (16)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson always comes through. He has yet to encounter an obstacle he couldn’t overcome. He’s outlasted earthquakes (San Andreas), genetically modified rage animals (Rampage), scheming, murderous drivers (the Fast & Furious series), even mouthy comics (Central Intelligence and Jumanji).

His screen heroics have made him one of the most bankable Hollywood stars in history—as close to a sure bet as you’ll find in today’s fragmented film industry. Over his career, Johnson’s movies have returned more than $8.9 billion in box office earnings worldwide.

From the first time he raised a taunting eyebrow from the squared circle of the WWE, Johnson has captivated a growing global audience of fans who can’t get enough of his physicality, wit, and outsize charisma. Producer, actor, wrestler, best-selling author, philanthropist—Johnson fills so many roles, you have to wonder if there’s more than one of him. But his success didn't come easy, and he's not afraid to admit his humble beginnings. 

Check out the following slides for tidbits of life advice and motivation from Johnson himself.

16 Motivational Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Quotes to Live By
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 16
close
1 of 16
Per Bernal

“Blood, sweat, and respect. The first two you give. The last one you earn.”

2 of 16
Per Bernal

“Other dads took their kids to the playground. Mine took me to the gym, and the gyms he took me to were very hardcore.”

3 of 16
Amanda Edwards / Getty

“I learned at a very young age that there’s no substi­tute for hard work.”

4 of 16
Per Bernal

“All of the men I knew who had achieved success were all men of great physical stature. And I knew that they all got that way through sweat equity—putting callouses on their hands.”

5 of 16
Jason Kempin / Getty

“You either play the game or let the game play you.”

6 of 16
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

“There are signs around us all the time, and a lot of the time we don’t see them. But sometimes we do, and those become the greatest lessons.”

7 of 16
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

“Lifting weights is why I don’t need therapy today.”

8 of 16
Per Bernal

“As crazy as it may sound, in my mind, I’m always a week away from getting evicted, and that’s what keeps me motivated, not the material things.”

9 of 16
Per Bernal

“Leave your ego at the door and focus purely on form.”

10 of 16
Per Bernal

“The one thing that’s absolutely guaranteed is that I will still be training when the sun comes up.”

11 of 16
Per Bernal

“Training is my anchor every day, regardless of whether I’m on a set or at home.”

12 of 16
Jesse Grant / Getty

“It’s simple. Do it.”

13 of 16
Getty

“When you walk up to opportunity’s door—don’t knock it. Kick that bitch in, smile, and introduce yourself.”

14 of 16
Kevin Mazur / Getty

“When your back’s against the wall, the only way out is to put the work in.”

15 of 16
JB Lacroix / Getty

“What’s the key to success? The key is, there is no key. Be humble, hungry, and the hardest worker in any room.”

16 of 16
Per Bernal

“When life puts you in tough situations, don’t say, ‘Why me?’ Just say, ‘Try me.’”

16 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Quotes to Live By
16 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Quotes to Live By
7 Ways WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy Got into Cruiserweight Shape
7 Ways Buddy Murphy Got into Cruiserweight Shape
Jeremy Potvin's 12 Tips for a Mind-Blowing Physique
12 Tips for a Mind-Blowing Physique
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments