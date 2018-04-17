9 Ways WWE Superstars Stay in ‘WrestleMania’ Shape Year-round

Like many professional athletes, WWE Superstars face formidable fitness challenges. They’re constantly traveling, and their performance schedule often means they’re eating late at night. Factor in practices and training, and they barely get any time to rest and watch their macros.

Consequently, WWE Superstars must develop strong fitness habits—mental, emotional, and physical—to stay in ring-ready shape. Here are nine simple tips from WWE superstars that you can apply to your own fitness regimen, no matter your fitness level.

