If you’re relying on a simple eyeball test to determine the age of Freddie Quartlebaum, chances are, you’re going to guess wrong every single time.

He’s 6’2, 220 pounds, carrying 9% body fat and with an upper body built more like an All-Pro linebacker than a college basketball executive, the title he currently holds at the University of Kansas. On first glance—or the inevitable double take—when you find out Quartlebaum, aka “Coach Q,” is now 56, you’ll think to yourself he’s found the miracle for turning back the clock.

However, there is no cutting-edge formula in the chiseled quinquagenarian’s abs sculpting arsenal. For the most part, Quartlebaum relies on old-school training and nutrition, along with the consistent motivation to skip complacency and keep pushing forward even as he’s pushed past 50

“I feel like a young 56,” Quartlebaum says. “The only thing that ever makes me feel old is when I seek comfort or disengage from trying new things.”

Luckily for Freddie Quartlebaum, his job as director of basketball operations allows him to surround himself with some most elite athletes at one of the most storied programs. Now in his 11th season as a member of the KU coaching staff, sports an athletic appearance more imposing than the dozens of Jayhawks players who’ve walked through Allen Fieldhouse.

And while athletically, he may not be able to take it to the rim like some of the school’s All-America basketball stars he’s worked with—names like Frank Mason, Devonte Graham, Andrew Wiggins, Perry Ellis, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Udoka Azubuike, and current senior, Hunter Dickinson—when it comes to aesthetics, Coach Q may actually be the fittest Jayhawk in Lawrence, KS.

For his role with the team, hitting the gym and eating right is more than just a personal passion. Coach Q sees his fitness as his responsibility in order to lead by example.

“I’ve always taken the approach that what you demand, expect, and instill in your athletes must be a mirror image of you,” he says. “You must be the billboard of what you are asking of your athletes.”

Now, Coach Q isn’t just about motivating his Jayhawks, who begin their season on Nov. 4 against Howard and then Nov. 8 against perennial powerhouse North Carolina. He’s all in on helping motivate others on the verge of 50—or 60 or older—to get their wellness in check. The first step, the coach says, isn’t just the workout or latest training trend, it’s about staying consistent both physically and mentally.

“My response is the workout routine begins with a positive mindset and attitude an hour before I pick up any training equipment” he says. “A positive attitude is indeed connected to wellness training.”

This is How Fred Shreds

This past spring Men’s Health labeled Quartlebaum “the most jacked coach in college basketball.” And if you’ve scrolled through Coach Q’s social media—where he’s oftentimes showed off not only his impeccable six-pack—it’s pretty clear the title fits. His motivating posts also share how easy it can be for most 50-somethings to still train like they did in ther early years if they just put the work in.

“I am no expert on what perfect looks like, but I do believe that consistency plays a huge role in achieving the “look” you wish to attain,” he says.

Although he looks younger than the 56 years shown on his birth certificate, Quartlebaum now possesses the old man strength. He still deadlifts over 400 pounds for reps. Again, it comes to military-style discipline and consistency. It’s something he picked up more than three decades ago as an assistant coach with the Naval Academy. He took what he learned there to his other coaching stints at North Carolina, Notre Dame, and St. John’s before landing with the Jayhawks in 2013.

While fitness remains a passion, Coach Q makes an effort crossing discipline with obsession. It’s an easy obstacle to get trapped by. It’s one he hopes those starting out can avoid during their fitness journey.

“I was not the best with discipline and balance in my early years of my profession. Over time, I realized to be more present, mindful, and productive, I needed to dive deeper into the importance of having more of a balanced lifestyle. I began to take a step back and truly appreciate the importance of family and friends.”

These days, Freddie Quartlebaum’s training consists of a standard push-pull workout. Twice weekly, he’ll hit chest and triceps, back and biceps, then legs, while taking one rest day. He’ll also throw in some conditioning work, such as a jump rope session, to get the heart rate up.

Other wellness elements he’ll add to his routine include plenty of recovery work. He’ll hit the sauna several times a week for a good sweat. He’ll also incorporate some form of myofacial release several times a week in order to relieve the old muscles.

These days, Freddie Quartlebaum has begun making his mental health a wellness priority. This involves more reading and mindfulness techniques, including meditation.

“I would align myself with the term balanced, then obsessed,” Coach Q says. “The balance approach allows for dedication and discipline while also prioritizing mental health, family, and social connections. Any form of obsession can potentially lead to burnout and stress. Having balance, however, keeps me mindful of my relationship with fitness and health and contributes positively to my overall quality of life.”

Getting Started the Coach Q Way

The biggest misconception, according to Coach Q, is that it’s acceptable for older adults to succumb to the aging process. And with that, it’s easy to accept the subsequent lifestyle degeneration that comes from inactivity. Wrong, he says. Instead, consistently being active is the key to longevity.

“Many of us believe aging naturally involves a physical decline and we no longer feel or believe we can continue to build muscle, strength, and confidence to push forward in taking that next step in our journey,” Coach Q says. “Although some people’s situations may be different, there’s never a need to accept letting your health go.”

Freddie Quartlebaum’s fitness has been a personal lifetime commitment. But for many adults, especially those being introduced to the lifestyle, their goals may not align with obtaining sub-10% body fat. With more than 40% of those over 50 suffering from obesity, and heart disease increasing as well, weight loss would likely be at the top of the list. So the first order of business, according to Coach Q, is to have a plan of attack.

“I’m a planner. I schedule my training regimen in the mornings to avoid conflicts,” he says. “By incorporating a morning workout, I can prioritize my health and fitness without compromising my responsibilities to family, work, and social obligations. I will pivot and reschedule if needed.”

For beginners, consulting a physician and then a professional (and reputable) trainer during the initial stages of your wellness is a great first step. Once you get the OK, start getting familiar with exercises and programs. YouTube is a great training tool to learn from—become acquainted with legitimate experts as you grow your knowledge base.

And just remember: Don’t’ be discouraged when a “bad workout” pops up. Work commitments, family, you name will pop up, Q admits this. Although this will seem like the perfect time to “take a break” don’t for the habit of skipping. A less than stellar workout is better than no workout 100% of the time.

“Be prepared for the long game, and have the mindset that it’s a journey,” Coach Q says. “Have fun with your process, live in your process and enjoy what you’re becoming of yourself.”

Freddie Quartlebaum Shares His Do’s & Don’ts for Training over 50

Whether you’re a seasoned gym rat looking to shed some pounds in order to look even more shredded or about to start Day of your fitness journey, Freddie Quartlebaum offers these tips in order keep your expectations in check year round and stay motivated throughout the process.