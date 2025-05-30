Since the fall of 2021, Fit to Serve has documented the stories of over 100 people that shared inspiring stories that embody all that is great about fitness and service. Those stories featured heroes from all six branches of the United States Armed Forces as well as various first responders. We have even covered events that other media outlets have not.

As different and unique as each story has been, they all have two common themes. Each person featured found their own way to make a profound difference, and they all considered fitness a pillar that supported their efforts.

These stories not only serve as sources of inspiration, but they double as a call to action, and in the near 250-year history of the United States, there may never be a more important time for Americans to focus on both fitness and service as right now.

A Crossroads For Fitness and Service

Since 1983, May has been recognized as National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. It is also National Military Appreciation Month. Those two causes have more in common than the month they share. Fitness is a part of the foundation of service, and both have seen better days.

According to the most recent Make America Healthy Again report, less than one in four young Americans meet the physical requirements to serve in any of America’s branches of the military. They also report that roughly 40% of the nation’s children suffer from some form of chronic disease.

These low numbers obviously affect our nation’s recruiters because the pool of candidates for service has dwindled substantially, and that only affects the number of children that would be eligible for service. It does not cover those that would even consider the military as a desired career possibility. According to a 2022 report from the Department of Defense, only nine percent of civilians age 16-24 plan to join the military.

M&F Military Editor and Emeritus member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition Rob Wilkins has seen this issue growing, and that is why he has been proactive in meeting with military leaders and speaking on the issues at various events.

“These aren’t just statistics—they’re warning signs. When only 9% of young civilians consider military service, we’re losing more than potential recruits,” Wilkins said. We’re losing our foundation of national resilience.”

Focusing on Solutions

Pointing out the issues are obviously important, but more time needs to be devoted to finding solutions, and there are many people that have committed themselves to doing just that. Some of those folks have shared their expertise and opinions with us, including Dr. Tina Burke, who explained that something as simple as instilling a consistent evening and bedtime routine can help you improve quantity and quality of sleep.

“Small things like brushing your teeth, putting on pajamas at the same time, keeping environment in a good place that is conducive to sleep is very important.”

Getting enough proper sleep allows us to be at our best during the day while we are awake, including while we are training. Any and all forms of physical activity can make a positive impact on your overall health and wellness. Chef Daniel Thomas may be best known for the food he prepares for America’s leaders, but even as busy as he is, he makes the time to do whatever he can because he knows fitness is a big part of the job and his personal duty to be his best self for those around him.

“I work out at home with sit-ups and pushups and cardio, but I also take steps when I can. I also lift weights at home because it helps with everyday life.”

The responsibility of helping the next generation be ready for adulthood is also shared by the school system, including the physical education department. Teaching kids how to be active and getting them moving during class not only helps them be better students, but it can also help them be healthier.

PE teachers such as Jermar Rountree commit themselves to guiding kids on how to be healthier and better. Rountree is aware that his position is also a privilege because he gets to be a mentor for so many kids that like himself can potentially be an inspiration to others later.

“Every year I look at students and see myself in a bunch of shoes. I can look at them and go ‘I was you.’ It makes talking to students that much easier.”

Then, there is the food we eat, which has been a central focus of conversation in 2025. There may be policy changes that can impact our diets in the future, but starting to improve the way we eat begins with the food we put on our own tables. Some of America’s biggest health issues can be either treated or prevented simply by paying better attention to how we eat. Dr. Major Regan Stiegmann has been on top of this issue for a long time, and she has spoken many times about six pillars that be game changers for all Americans – a whole food, plant-predominant diet, physical activity, sleep, stress management, avoidance of substances that would be counterproductive such as drugs and alcohol, and positive social connections.

“We must do better at looking at our physical health and fitness. We must appreciate our sleep, stress management, and our food choices, and mitigate risky substance use such as overindulging caffeine, nicotine or alcohol. We must start intelligently weaving together the six pillars.”

More Changes To Come and For the Better

The education and information that has been shared over the years is only as valuable as it is used. Wilkins and others in the military community feel that the health of America’s children is far more than a political issue to be debated, it can be a matter of national security.

The good news is that each of us can take steps now and in the future that can have a compound effect on both the health of our nation and the strength of its military force. Physical fitness is a topic and issue that should be prioritized far much more than the recognition it received this month.

“The solution starts with each of us. Physical fitness isn’t just personal health—it’s national defense. Every push-up, every healthy meal choice, and every commitment to wellness strengthens our collective security.”

We are taking this commitment just as serious. Fit to Serve will continue to seek out the experts, heroes, and leaders that are working to make a difference so that by next year at this time, we may be doing a special National Physical Fitness and Sports Month report talking about the great changes that have come in a year. The amazing people we feature and their inspiring stories will serve as examples and provide guidance to help all of us do our part.

“The Fit to Serve series brings this mission to life, sharing real stories of those who answered the call,” Wilkins stated. “Through their journeys of fitness and service, we see what’s possible: a stronger America, built one healthy choice at a time. Their example inspires us to act. Because when we take care of ourselves, we take care of our country. The time to start is now.”