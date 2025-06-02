Lauren May, or “lofromTikTok” as she is affectionately known by her growing social media fanbase, is bringing both grit and glamour to the sport of pickleball with her mix of paddle mastery and effortless beauty. A former Division I tennis player, May is building both her body and her brand to meet the demands of a rapidly growing game. Fortunately, she has some top tips for you too.

As a junior, Lauren May was a national tennis competitor facing top-ranked opponents in the USTA National Opens, Super Nationals, and ITF events. She trained at the IMG Academy before moving on to Division I tennis at the University of Southern Mississippi, where the elite athlete played in both doubles and singles action. Sadly, however, May was forced to step away from the competitive court after a serious wrist injury spelled the end of her tennis dream.

“Tennis shaped the way I show up in the world,” she reflects in a conversation with M&F. “Competitive, strategic, and unafraid of a comeback!” Little did May realize that pickleball would present that comeback opportunity.

Born in Fort Myers, FL but traveling extensively as a tennis player, May settled in Austin, TX, after graduating at the University of Alabama. Now far removed from the comradery of sports, she craved a connection.

“After a lifetime of training and competing in tennis—moving from city to city, academy to academy—I finally wanted to plant roots and build something lasting,” she explains. “I was throwing myself at every opportunity that came my way, looking for ways to feel grounded again. That’s when I found myself at the John Newcombe Country Club, where I started teaching tennis part-time while managing a full-time job and building brand and social content on the side. One day, I got invited to a local pickleball open play and met the most incredible group of people who welcomed me with open arms, including Dr Chip who would become a mentor.”

It was her instant enthusiasm for pickleball that got May’s competitive juices flowing once again. “Maybe 15 minutes into that first day, I realized I wasn’t built to play casually,” reflects the athlete. “I needed to enter tournaments, like yesterday! Since then, we’ve won multiple gold medals and competed at the National Championship.” It was also at the aforementioned National Championship where May was voted as fan favorite. “Pickleball gave me a competitive outlet I didn’t know I was missing—and more importantly, it gave me a community. In under a year, it’s changed my life,” she explains.

Of course, Lauren May is not the only one to fall in love with pickleball in recent times. The sport has seen a 311% growth since Covid boosted outdoor exercise participation, and there’s now around 50 million players in the United States alone. “It’s wildly addicting,” says May. “Pickleball is accessible enough for beginners to jump in, but technical enough to keep even the most

competitive athletes hooked. The real secret though? The energy of the pickleball community is electric! Whether you’re walking into a casual open play or battling it out in the finals of a tournament, the atmosphere is charged. You feel seen, supported, and challenged—and that kind of energy is contagious.”

What issues do tennis players face when transitioning to pickleball?

“The biggest advantage is definitely in the footwork, court awareness, and being comfortable under pressure,” says May. “I grew up competing at a high level in tennis, so I came into pickleball with a deep understanding of movement and how to mentally navigate a match.”

Still, there are always adjustments to be made between sports. “I’m still learning how to reprogram my habits,” shares the athlete. “I move and strike like a tennis player because that’s who I am at my core, and I always will be. No shame in that. But pickleball forces you to slow down, reset, and think a little differently, especially at the kitchen line. I’m still adjusting, and I think I always will be. But I’ve found that embracing both sides of my game has actually become a strength.”

Lauren May’s Top Tip For Pickleball Newbies

“Power is great, but control and consistency win points,” explains May, who invests time in the gym to build both muscle and mobility. “Get to the kitchen line early. That’s where the game is won.”

Lauren May’s Top Tip For Pickleball Pros

“Start drilling with purpose,” advises May. “You can only get so far by just playing matches. Focused reps build consistency, and reviewing footage of your games helps you spot patterns and fix habits you didn’t even know you had.”

Drills like practicing your dinks (soft, controlled shots) will help you force errors in gameplay by keeping the ball low and unattackable, allowing you to set up shots further into the rally. “Also, mix up your opponents and partners. This keeps you sharp, adaptable, and uncomfortable in the best way!”

May loves nothing better than getting her own reps in. “I play 4-5 times per week, and most sessions last 3 to 4 hours,” she explains. “I’m kind of an addict. But I’ll also mix in shorter sessions when I just want to unwind, work on fundamentals, or catch up with friends while competing.” Sharing her love of all things pickleball is a mission that May has really got behind with the growth of her own profile in the game. “I’ve built @lofromtiktok around sports, storytelling, and showing what’s possible when we lean into our ambition and authenticity,” the player concludes, proudly.

