Santana Garrett is a shining light in the rings of WOW—Women of Wrestling—and has seen the larger-than-life body slamming business evolve greatly since debuting for her father’s wrestling promotion as a rookie. Now, Garrett has not only guest coached at the WWE Performance Center, but she also continues to pass her wisdom on to the women of WOW. And, this strong woman reassures M&F that despite the “old boys club” attitude displayed by some intimidated male pro wrestlers of the past, there were always those household names that were willing to hone her skills.

Garrett’s trajectory toward a life between the turnbuckles was set as a youngster, watching in awe as her dad, “TNT” Kenny G enthralled grapple fans, inspiring her to lace up the boots herself. When Garrett made her debut almost twenty years ago for his High Voltage Wrestling promotion, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. “The first time I walked through the curtain, I just saw my dad grinning from ear to ear, and then I started crying because he was just so proud of me,” she tells M&F. While her father is no longer with us, his gutsy daughter continues the family legacy not just as a wrestler, but as valued teacher too.

Santana Garrett Was the Only Woman in Wrestling School

When fiery female WWE superstars like Trish Stratus, Lita, and Chyna began to make an impact in the new millennium, there was a gradual growth in the number of women that that would dare to sign themselves up to a mostly male club. “I was the only girl at my wrestling school,” recalls Garrett. “I was going to school out in St. Louis, Missouri, and I decided to start training out there. In the beginning, they weren’t very accepting of me. I don’t know if it’s because I’m a female, or if it’s because my dad was a wrestler and they wanted to make me earn it… but they certainly did.”

To prove her passion, Garrett threw herself into training, flipping old tractor tires and bumping herself around the mat like a rag doll. Still, as she progressed, the young upstart found mentors in the likes of Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Scott “Razor Ramon” Hall, two of the biggest names of the Monday Night Wars era. Training at the Team Vision Dojo in Florida, Garrett learned from the best. “I got to do matches with them over the years, whether they were managing me or in a tag intergender tag match, and they made me the first lady of the WolfPac,” beams Garrett. “So, you take bits and pieces from each person that you come across.”

Garrett’s ability to absorb the wisdom given to her was put to good use, as she became the NWA World Women’s Champion in 2015. Her run with that title included a successful defence in Japan, marking the first time in 36 years that the belt had been defended there. TNA (Total Nonstop Action) Wrestling fans will recall Garrett’s run under the name Brittany, while WWE fans will remember her time toiling away in NXT. She also entered the 2021 Royal Rumble at number twelve. Since 2013, however, WOW – Women of Wrestling — has been an enduring part of Garett’s bone-crushing career, where she has held the WOW Tag Team Championship and even reached the top of the mountain with the WOW World Championship in 2016.

Santana Garrett is Still Making Pro Wrestling History

In October 2025, Garrett was part of the first pro wrestling card ever to be staged on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. Now, she’s not just a mat technician, she is also a valued mentor, passing down the same wisdom that the industry’s icons gave to her. And, having guest coached at the WWE Performance Center, the trailblazer is excited about the future of women’s wrestling, and only sees the positives in future superstars being plucked from a variety of environments, from small unknown wrestling outfits to celebrated college athletes from other fields. “This is one of the things I love most about WOW,” she explains. “We have independent wrestlers who have been grinding since the beginning of time. We have models, we have actresses, we have stunt women. I think it’s beautiful that they come from all walks of life, all shapes and sizes are represented, and I welcome it. You know, if somebody wants to wrestle, it doesn’t matter that they haven’t done this their entire life, that they haven’t had this dream, this passion their entire life like me, because it’s something that they can develop. And the fans will decide if they have it or not, but I think everybody deserves a chance.”

