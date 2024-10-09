Pickleball has been around since the 1960’s, but it has seen a boom in popularity in this decade. It has been frequently compared to tennis, but there are several key differences. The courts are smaller, the racquets are smaller, and the ball is different. It can also be more intense and fun in the eyes of many players.

Hunter Fieri, son of culinary superstar Guy Fieri, was introduced to the sport by his fiancée Tara Bernstein, and he fell in love with the sport immediately.

“I may have played it before in elementary school, but she got me and my dad into it. My dad had two courts built on their ranch, and now I am involved with it as well in between working wholeheartedly with my family’s company, expanding out my wine, HuntRyde Wine, and completing my Masters and the University of Miami.”

Fieri did acknowledge that while he is getting better, he is no match for her.

“My dad and I can play her two-on-one, and she could play with her left hand, right hand behind her back, and still beat us.”

Bernstein has played for three after being introduced to it by her father, and she may have been born to play it. She even identifies herself as a pickleballer on her Instagram bio.

Bernstein said, “I am a former collegiate athlete. So, I am used to playing in sports m, and I missed competing in a sport. Training for a competition and to have a good game with friends was how it started for me.”

Going off the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Ratings (DUPR) for the sport, Fieri scored himself as a 3.0 level player, emphasizing that he can beat his dad. Bernstein confirmed that she enjoys entering in 5.0-level tournaments.

“I play in different tournaments and have medaled in a couple, but the journey for me is playing at a high level and being able to spread the love and inclusiveness of the game.”

Fieri echoed that pickleball is a sport that is both accessible and inclusive. Regardless of your background, fitness level, or any other differences, a game of pickleball can bring people together to enjoy themselves while also improving their wellness.

“It’s something exciting and fun to do and a great way to get exercise in. It’s one of the most diverse and socially acceptable sports in the world.”

The couple’s passion for promoting the sport will lead them to the 2024 Olympia Weekend in Las Vegas, NV on Oct. 11th and 12th. Bernstein and Fieri will host a pickleball exhibition as part of the Olympia World Fitness Expo. Fieri is excited both for pickleball and bodybuilding, which makes this even more special for him.

“I am a fan of the Olympia,” he said. “I am not a bodybuilder myself, but I am a huge CBum fan, I do like Chris Bumstead and watching him is awesome.” Bumstead will also be in Las Vegas competing for his sixth consecutive Classic Physique Olympia title, and prejudging will also be in the World Fitness Expo.

Bernstein and her best friend, Olympia Media Sales Director Sofia Evangelista, feel that pickleball will be a new and welcome addition to the Olympia because while it is a different form of fitness, it aligns with the mission of the Olympia itself – getting people to move while having fun.

Bernstein said, “Part of my mission for promoting pickleball is participating and producing in different events and niches. Doing something like this to the Olympia is super cool, and I think it will be fun to see if we can get a few bodybuilders out on the courts.”

Details of the pickleball events are still being finalized, but Bernstein revealed that there will be two courts to support more players and that she intends to have some pro players come out to the World Fitness Expo to take part. Students from UNLV will also have an opportunity to have an internship at the event.

“Ironically, the Olympia is the same weekend as PPA and Major League Pickleball tournaments that are also in Las Vegas. We are hoping that schedules align so some of the pros can stop by.”

The event is being supported by several sponsors, including Franklin, who will be providing the equipment for the event. Alexandre Farms will also be supporting the event and cause of promoting the sport. Other partners include Suja Organic, LMNT, Pausmith Group Hospitality, Fulfil Protein Bar, Mothership Productions, and Empower Wellness Spa.

“It will be a fun pickleball weekend in Vegas.”

To keep up with the pickleball event leading up to the 2024 Olympia Weekend, you can follow both Fieri and Bernstein on Instagram @hunterfieri and @taralynn.nyc .

