Beaverton, Oregon has a population of around 100,000 people and is in the Tualatin Valley of the Beaver State about 20 miles southwest of Portland. It is considered one of the friendlier and safest cities in the Pacific Northwest.

Beaverton mayor Lacey Beaty did her community proud when she traveled to Portland in March 2025 to take part in the Shamrock Half Run Fest. Beaty had competed in Spartan events and has always been active but never saw herself as a runner. However, she felt it was a worthy tribute to do for her mother who was a marathon runner and had passed away six months prior.

“Two months before she passed, we did the Santiago de Compostela at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Spain together. When her cancer treatment stopped working, she asked me to take her to do that, and I did.”

After the loss of her mother, Beaty started running to help herself cope. She did one other race in October 2024 but what may be the most astonishing part of her second race was that she went and took part in the Shamrock Half without training for it.

“With my job being so intense and having two children and an active-duty husband, I had no time to train.”

The challenge of running the half marathon was nothing that intimidated her. That is because Specialist Beaty served in the United States Army for five years. She and her husband met during her time in service, and they relocated to Beaverton after she retired. Her husband is still serving as an officer of the National Guard.

“He got to pick where we lived,” the mother of two recalled. “The Army can give you a lot of things, including multiple addresses, but it does not give you a home. This was going to be our daughter’s hometown.”

Her husband grew up in central Oregon and they both enjoyed the outdoors and being active. With a diverse community with many opportunities to be a part of the community and have fun, they embraced the city immediately.

“Anywhere within an hour of here in any direction is outdoor awesomeness.”

Service After Service

Beaty explained that a part of the transition to civilian life that is rarely discussed is the loneliness that comes with it. After being around like-minded servicemembers for so long

and knowing what you would be doing the next day without question, getting away from that can take a mental toll. However, Beaty knew what she could do to make that transition a little easier.

“A mentor once told me that just because you are done serving, that doesn’t mean you have to be done serving.”

It wasn’t long after they moved to Beaverton before Beaty felt she could start getting involved and making a difference. She began volunteering to serve on boards and commissions to meet her new neighbors. As she was establishing herself in the area, she noticed that there was a disconnect between those in elected positions, many of whom were older men. Beaty felt that decisions about the future were being made without those having to live in that future having a voice. This led her to run for the local city council against an incumbent, and she was elected.

“I was too naive to know that it was a really hard thing to do.”

The downside to that she had to drive her husband to the airport for a deployment to Afghanistan the night of the election. While he was away, Beaty dove headfirst into every event in Beaverton she could so she could be as involved and connected to the people as she could be. That could be a reason why she was elected mayor in 2020. With her husband back from service and roots established, Beaty was ready to make the changes she felt Beaverton needed.

Advocate for Vets and Health

The first female mayor of Beaverton wanted to see her constituents healthy and thriving, which is why she worked to help make the city more accessible for walking and bicycling. She even plans to go as far as inviting citizens to go on runs with her so they could discuss whatever topic was on their minds.

“Any run I go on, people like to stop and talk. Then, they like to follow along. We are likely going to set up running events where people can just come and run with me.”

Beaty has also been a strong voice for veterans in Oregon by speaking out in favor of HUD changes to housing vouchers for veterans. She was also a key factor in the passage of Oregon’s House Bill 2295, which prioritizes veteran-owned businesses in state contracting.

“A lot of post 9/11 veterans choose to go into private business because of hidden injuries like PTSD, TBI’s. I think it is a fair shake that if you fought for this country, then you should share in the prosperity it creates.”

Beaty intends to continue making a difference with her voice and actions, and she also plans to keep striving for others to take care of themselves. She knows not everyone wants to serve in the military, but those that are thinking about may find it to be a great way to set themselves up for a great future beyond the time they spend wearing the nation’s cloth.

“I have the most extraordinary life thanks to my military service.”

Mayor Beaty’s Tips for New Runners

Beaty has found herself getting better at running and hopes others will consider starting for their health and just for the enjoyment of it. She does share some advice to make it a little easier to get started.

Take Care of Your Feet

Blisters may develop as you run more, and foot care is essential so you can improve. The proper footwear matters, and not just shoes. Beaty found toe socks to be beneficial in preventing blisters.

“It turned out to be the number one thing to help with that.”

Make the Time to Run

Whether you must schedule it or do it first thing in the morning to get on with the day, Beaty feels trying to find the time will be futile. You need to make the time and prioritize it.

“I just look at my calendar and put it in there. Life it hectic and busy. I am a shining example of someone that has too much on their schedule, but I am intentional about making time for athletics.”

You can learn more about Beaverton by going to the city’s official website.

You can follow Lacey Beaty on Instagram.

M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.