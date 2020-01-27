The 10 Most Shocking Moments of Royal Rumble 2020

As one of WWE’s traditional tentpole events, the Royal Rumble has been raging since 1988. For more than three decades, the Rumble card, which makes up one of WWE’s ‘Big Four’ extravaganzas, has provided some classic moments. From the supporting confrontations all the way up to the chaotic rumble contest itself, fans have come to expect some solid action and more than few surprises along the way.

Here, Muscle & Fitness has the hook-up on all the memorable, controversial, and downright jaw-dropping moments from Minute Maid Park, where 42,715 fans were ready to rumble in Houston.

Re-live WWE Royal Rumble 2020 via WWE Network. For more information, and to get your first month FREE, visit WWE.com