The 10 Most Shocking Moments of Royal Rumble 2020

WWE seriously kick-started its annual road to WrestleMania in Houston on Sunday night.

As one of WWE’s traditional tentpole events, the Royal Rumble has been raging since 1988. For more than three decades, the Rumble card, which makes up one of WWE’s ‘Big Four’ extravaganzas, has provided some classic moments. From the supporting confrontations all the way up to the chaotic rumble contest itself, fans have come to expect some solid action and more than few surprises along the way. 

Here, Muscle & Fitness has the hook-up on all the memorable, controversial, and downright jaw-dropping moments from Minute Maid Park, where 42,715 fans were ready to rumble in Houston. 

The Man collects on a debt

Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble contest in 2019 after losing her challenge for WWE SmackDown championship earlier that night in an unsuccessful showing against Asuka. And, while "The Man" still went on to main event WrestleMania 35, where she snagged not one but two women’s championships in a history-making triple threat, the loss against Asuka ate away at Becky’s confidence for an entire year, leading the "Lass Kicker" to request a rematch.

The champ looked great in the early going and delivered an inverted suplex that sent Asuka sailing to the arena floor. Acting as though she was collecting on a debt, the fighting Irish woman took it hard to the challenger, but lost ground after being dumped on her tail bone. 

In an act of desperation, the "Empress of Tomorrow" primed herself up, ready to breathe that nasty green mist into Becky’s eyes, but she was instead caught with a strike to the stomach and ended up spraying it right into her own face. "The Man" wasted no time in capitalizing and submitted her bitter rival as a result of the error. For Becky Lynch, this was a debt collected in full and it will give her back the swagger needed on the road to WrestleMania. 

Second Nature

Now into its third year, the Women’s Royal Rumble is a firm staple and following an incredible debut in 2018, where Asuka became the first-ever female winner. This year’s Royal Rumble was a far more entertaining affair than that of 2019, and was also notable for the large number of NXT women representing their brand.

With only 7 women announced prior to the event, picking a winner was a tough task, but when the dust settled Charlotte Flair, who drew number 17, won by ousting Shayna Baszler, who had entered the Rumble at the much later position 30. Like father, like daughter! 

Baron Corbin is flushed away by The Big Dog

It’s a fact that both Roman Reigns and King Corbin are two of the WWE’s bigger, and more physical guys, but after a long-running feud on Friday Night SmackDown that has drawn hardly any respectable highlights, this Falls Count Anywhere contest was probably the least anticipated bout on the entire Royal Rumble card. Still, this collision proved to be a solid opener, helping to set the tone for a highly entertaining pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns was out to avenge a vile campaign instigated by King Corbin, who along with his henchmen, had tipped dog food over the "Big Dog" just days before. 

An all-out brawl between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Corbin's henchmen, and the Uso brothers allowed Roman to catch up with Corbin, throwing him into a nearby portable toilet, and proceeding to tip it over, hard on the ground. With the match now officially in the toilet, Corbin would find a way back into the fight, but was nailed with a thunderous spear on the Minute Maid Park dug out leading to a much-needed win for The Big Dog.

The Fiend won’t be tied down

After a volatile match at Survivor Series, and Bryan’s energetic return at TLC, the new shorter haired "Yes Man" seemed intent on slaying The Fiend and retrieving the WWE Universal championship at the 33rd annual Royal Rumble.

Fought under Strap Match rules, designed to stop The Fiend from exiting through the ring, this was never going to be the same pro wrestling clinic that these two competitors delivered at the Royal Rumble some six years ago, but the action on Sunday night was no less gripping. 

As more than 40,000 members of the WWE Universe chanted “Yes” in unison, Bryan withstood an onslaught that included an early power bomb and lashings from a perfectly legal leather strap that left its mark on the challenger from Aberdeen, Washington. 

Bryan stayed in the game and attempted to use the strap for a modified Yes Lock, before scoring several near pins. As fans began to believe that the Universal Championship was about to change hands, The Fiend got back to his feet in a chilling act of defiance. Unfortunately for mere mortals, this monster appears to be indestructible, and as such was able to put Bryan away by pressing him onto the mat for the three count, using a mandible claw and a chokeslam. But man, Daniel Bryan is tough! 

Otis proves to be Mandy Rose’s greatest supporter

Mandy Rose was nearing certain elimination when an incredible act of ingenuity put her right back in the action. Was it her ability to hang on to the top rope? Or perhaps an athletic feat of parkour in the style of Kofi Kingston or Naomi? No, it was the soft and comforting belly of her number one supporter, Otis!

Landing on the Heavy Machinery Member’s stomach provided Mandy with the perfect springboard for climbing back into the Royal Rumble. Otis hung around and attempted to catch the golden one a second time, but when Sonya Deville was thrown over the top and sent crashing right onto the cradling couple, it marked the end of the road. God loves a tryer! 

Beth Phoenix is made of strong stuff

WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix swapped her NXT broadcasting headset for one night only to rejoin active competition, making a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble. After drawing number 19, Beth would need every ounce of her trademark "Glamazon" spirit however, when she took a nasty bump to the back of the head, clashing with the unforgiving ring post. 

Undeterred, Beth stayed in the game while the crimson flowed through her long blond locks, but after teaming with old pal Natalya and almost eliminating Charlotte Flair, Phoenix was eventually ousted by her bestie. That’s the Royal Rumble for you!

The Princess of Belair arrives

Bianca Belair set a new Women’s Royal Rumble record after surviving the contest and hanging in there for than 33 minutes. In fact, the former powerlifter and CrossFit competitor looked to be well on course to win until she was eliminated by the eventual victor, Flair.

Belair, who is also former All-American track star from University of Tennessee, became the first of multiple NXT competitors to enter the fray when she entered the rumble at No. 2. While Bianca would later be joined by follow roster members such as Candice Larae, Chelsea Green, Shayna Baszler, and Teagan Knox, none of them were able to make quite the same impact as her on Sunday night.

Brock beasts the rumble

Intent on making a statement during the first big WWE event of 2020, Brock Lesnar announced way ahead of time that he planned to enter the Royal Rumble at the No. 1 spot. As the reigning WWE Champion, the Beast Incarnates’ decision to enter the contest was curious, not least because the titleholder doesn’t need the winning prize, which is traditionally a shot at the champion at WrestleMania. 

Still, if Brock could win the epic battle of survival after drawing numero uno, he would surely be known, as if he isn’t already, as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time and could even go on to claim the Universal Championship at the "Show of Shows." Brock certainly came to Texas with his game face firmly on. 

In all 13 superstars were eliminated by the former UFC champ, who seemed on course for victory until the eventual winner, Drew McIntyre sent him back to the showers. This was a great way to set up Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre comes full circle

Drew’s commitment to his craft was evident in an exclusive interview with Muscle & Fitness last year. The 6’ 5” giant, still only 35 years of age, had cut out alcohol and refined his diet in a bid to climb the upper echelons of WWE. The sacrifice certainly paid off on Sunday night. 

From being picked as Vince McMahon’s "Chosen One," to being unceremoniously released from WWE in 2014, Drew McIntyre has had one hell of a rocky road to WrestleMania main event status. But the big Scot came full circle after returning to NXT in 2017, and being drafted to RAW the following year, where he has dominated the red brand ever since. With this popular 2020 Royal Rumble victory, the "Scottish Psychopath" appears destined to clash with Brock Lesnar in April. We can’t think of a more deserving contender.

Edge Returns

An amazed crowd had to collectively pick up their jaws when the familiar refrains of Edge's theme tune blasted through Minute Maid Park. After drawing number 21, Edge looked emotional as he made the long walk to the ring, getting back into active WWE competition for the first time in almost 10 years. Edge is back!

Rumors began to swirl several weeks ago that Adam Copeland had signed a new deal with the company, forcing him to deny an in-ring return on social media. However, we now know that those denials were all part of keeping the element of surprise intact, because the Canadian superstar looked to be in tremendous shape in Houston.

Edge, now 46, was forced to bow out of the grapple game after being told by doctors that wear-and-tear on his neck was becoming a serious health concern. During the rumble, Edge rekindled an old alliance to re-form RKO with Randy Orton, and lasted until the final three. 

The star was eventually eliminated by Romain Reigns; Edge Heads everywhere will look forward to a potential WrestleMania match from a superstar that wreaks of awesomeness.

