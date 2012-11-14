Is going to the gym a non-negotiable for you? Do you read the nutrition labels on food before making a purchase? Do you read Muscle & Fitness magazine? If so, we want to meet and hear from you!

If you live in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area, here's your chance to meet the editors of Muscle & Fitness! We're offering you the opportunity to join us for lunch at our Boca Raton offices, and to share with us your thoughts on our magazine.

If you're interested in being a part of this exciting event, please email Ian Cohen at icohen@muscleandfitness.com saying so, with the subject line "M&F Lunch."