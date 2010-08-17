Results for Month Three of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Online are official. Say hello to winners Corey McCulloch and Roddy Dobson.

Voting began on August 1st with an incredible 169 contestants, and after two weeks and thousands and thousands of votes, 10 contestants emerged as possible candidates for top honors. The final decision, made by our expert panel of judges, wasn't easy, but in the end, Corey and Roddy were named Month Three winners.

Winners automatically qualify for the 16-men finals of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Championships during Olympia Weekend 2010.

The overall winner of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Championships will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider's 2010 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn an exclusive photo shoot and a chance to appear on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine!

SIGN UP FOR THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL CHAMPIONSHIPS TODAY!

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER'S 2010 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!

Corey McCulloch

Age: 24

Height: 6'1

Weight: 220 pounds

It all starts with aesthetics for Corey McCulloch. He played hockey while growing up in Canada and he trained specifically to prepare for the sport, but he never strayed far from traditional bodybuilding splits. Even today, despite focusing most often on functional training with his clients in the private facility he manages, he never sways from hitting each bodypart to maximize its aesthetic appeal.

“I’ve trained some pro athletes, and I’m comfortable with sports-specific training,” McCulloch says. “But I started with a five-day-a-week bodypart split as a teenager, and today I train with weights six days a week.”

With two amateur bodybuilding shows under his belt and near-fanatic dedication to eating clean about 360 days a year, McCulloch feels he’s primed his physique for the big time and hopes this competition will help him realize his lifelong dream. “My goal has always been to be on the cover of a top fitness magazine like Muscle & Fitness,” he says. “Competing in the bodybuilding shows was just a way to take me closer to a career in fitness modeling.”

Roddy Dobson

Age: 24

Height: 6'2

Weight: 210 pounds

Roddy Dobson first encountered the weight room as a freshman training to compete on the varsity football team. As a three-sport high-school jock (basketball and baseball were the other two), training became a regular part of his life. For many such athletes, the passion for weights wears off after graduation. For Dobson, that was when things got serious.

“To me, training is the toughest sport there is,” he says. “You can’t depend on anyone else. Everything is on your shoulders and that’s how I like it.”

Despite working full-time, discipline and dedication define Dobson’s approach to fitness: He trains vigilantly and eats well as a rule. “I make all my meals a day ahead of time, so I have no excuse,” he says. “I do cardio in morning and then train after work. You always have time train. You just have to want to find it.”

About becoming a cover model, Dobson says he’s young and on the heels of starting a family and that there’s no better time than the present to get in shape before other obligations demand his time.

