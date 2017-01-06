7 Habits Fit Guys Should Do Every Day

Achieving optimal health and the ideal physique boils down to the habits that you stick to for the long haul. Habits are a settled or regular tendency or practice, especially one that is hard to give up or create. The habits that you perform on a daily basis will inevitably determine your success, not only with your body but also in life. You can go on any 6-week get shredded diet or 4-weeks to huge arms program and it will only be as good as the solid habits that you perform on a daily basis. This is what separates the successful from the people who continually look to find that one magic bullet. They make health a lifestyle and not a short-term goal. They are not perfect with their habits and slip from time to time but by developing string daily habits, they increase their chances for success dramatically.

I like to think of habits in a compound effect manner: First you must find your why, then build strong habits, stay consistent, and then watch success happen. You + your choices + your behavior + your habits compounded = your goal.

If your goal is to be fit and have a Spartan-like physique, start with these 7 habits that fit guys do every day.