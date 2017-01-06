Workout Tips
7 Habits Fit Guys Should Do Every Day
Get in the habit of performing these daily rituals for greater overall health and fitness.
Achieving optimal health and the ideal physique boils down to the habits that you stick to for the long haul. Habits are a settled or regular tendency or practice, especially one that is hard to give up or create. The habits that you perform on a daily basis will inevitably determine your success, not only with your body but also in life. You can go on any 6-week get shredded diet or 4-weeks to huge arms program and it will only be as good as the solid habits that you perform on a daily basis. This is what separates the successful from the people who continually look to find that one magic bullet. They make health a lifestyle and not a short-term goal. They are not perfect with their habits and slip from time to time but by developing string daily habits, they increase their chances for success dramatically.
I like to think of habits in a compound effect manner: First you must find your why, then build strong habits, stay consistent, and then watch success happen. You + your choices + your behavior + your habits compounded = your goal.
If your goal is to be fit and have a Spartan-like physique, start with these 7 habits that fit guys do every day.