According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 35% of American adults fail to get the recommended seven hours of sleep per night, and over 40% are not meeting the recommended sleep amount.

If you’re one of these folks, you’re likely all too familiar with the consequences: being seen as a cranky a$$hole, having low energy, and suffering through lackluster workouts.

Sure, you could turn to sleeping pills, but that’s not an ideal solution. You could also waste your money on the latest fad products that pop up in your social media feeds (we’re Team Twitter, not Instagram, by the way).

We’ve done the legwork for you by testing a variety of sleep-promoting gadgets and weeding out the ones that aren’t worth your time or money.

In other words, we weren’t paid to test or recommend any of these products – we just think they’re worth considering if you’re looking for some extra help hitting the sack.

From weighted pillows to recovery pajamas to the perfect set of bedtime earbuds, we’ve got you covered.