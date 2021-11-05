Dwayne Johnson and Under Armour have teamed-up once again, and this time they have dropped a new Project Rock “For The Heroes” Collection. This latest apparel was launched in support of the Travis Manion Foundation and in taking a moment away from press duties ahead of his new Netflix movie, “Red Notice,” “The Great One” posted a heartfelt Instagram video, sharing his thoughts on the initiative.

“As we approach Veterans Day, and say thank you to those that have worn the uniform of our great nation, it’s really amazing to recognize those who are continuing to serve even outside of uniform as well,” says Johnson. “Now, these heroes walk among us every single day and they inspire us to follow in their footsteps with the same sense of service, character and leadership. Now, this veterans day, Project Rock is very proud to support the Travis Manion Foundation. The work TMF does with veterans and families of the fallen, providing them with personal development training and experiences, repurposing their leadership to continue serving in their local community, especially, though, to mentor and serve the next generation is so critically important.”

“One of the key ways that they do this is through an amazing program, called ‘Character Does Matter’ powered by Under Armour, where thousands of veterans connect with local youth in their community to offer mentorship, leadership and character building in schools, after school programs, on sports teams and in groups, and camps,” says Johnson.

The Rock shared that one in three kids will grow up without a positive role model in their lives, highlighting the importance of resources such as the TMF. Youths in need are connected with a military veteran, who can use their own personal experiences and qualities to improve the lives of the next generation. “Since the start of the program, veterans have connected with more than 400,000 youth, throughout our country,” says Johnson. “Offering mentorship, [and] a positive role model that some may have never had.”

The Travis Manion Foundation was named after 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of his patrol in 2007. Veterans volunteer their time to the TMF and give, on average, 2,500 hours of community service, working with the local youth, every year. Under Armour and Project Rock will support the organization with significant funds generated from the #ForThe HeroesCollection, a line that includes new pieces for men, women and youth, featuring distressed type, metallic golds and eagle illustrations all branded to celebrate veterans. The new collection is available for purchase on UA.com, at Under Armour Brand Houses, and select global retailers.