Who doesn’t love a good chest and triceps workout? We all do, but this one’s a little bit different. It was programmed by Chris Kellum, a certified personal trainer and member of the Florida Army National Guard. Because he needs to be prepared for the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), hitting the pecs and arms isn’t quite enough. He also needs a rock-solid core and elite-level conditioning.

So, to be more specific… who doesn’t love a good chest/triceps/abs/cardio workout? We all do, even if the cardio isn’t exactly fun. When it’s over, you’ll be glad you did it.

This workout is part of Kellum’s Hybrid Warrior training program for the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT). Other workouts in this series include:

Featured trainer: SPC Chris Kellum is a sniper team infantryman in the Florida Army National Guard. A NETA-certified personal trainer and member of the Bravo Sierra team, his mission is to inspire others by incorporating fitness and military on his YouTube channel and documenting the process of transitioning to a warrant officer to go to flight school. All of his workouts can be found on his Playbook fitness app.

Equipment needed: Dumbbells (multiple pairs), landmine (with weight plate), resistance bands, barbell (optional), BOSU ball or stability ball.

Time commitment: Around 60 minutes

Workout overview: Kellum’s routine is a nice blend of traditional strength and bodybuilding exercises and challenging push-up variations for the pecs and triceps, plus a dash of core training and big splash of cardio at the end.

After a warmup including two shoulder-mobility drills and two chest moves, the workout is broken down into four two-exercise circuits (supersets). Each of the first two circuits pairs a pressing move with a push-up variant (flat bench press and hand-release push-ups in Circuit 1, incline press and yoga push-ups in Circuit 2). Circuit 3 supersets a triceps move (skull crusher) with a dumbbell fly, and then Circuit 4 targets the triceps with a sphinx pushup followed by a reverse flye to give some attention to the upper back (which stabilizes on pressing moves).

After some isolate core work, the routine finishes with quite a conditioning bang: two separate mile runs, going at as fast a pace as possible and using a 1:1 work-to-rest ratio between the first and second mile runs. Warning: Your lungs will be burning by the end of this, but in a good way.

Chris Kellum’s ‘Hybrid Warrior’ Chest and Triceps Workout

Warmup (12 minutes)

PVC Pipe Pass-Throughs: 20 reps

PVC Pipe Figure 8: 20 reps

Plyometric Pushup: 2 sets, 5-8 reps

Machine Chest Flye: 2 sets, 20 reps

Circuit 1 (4 Rounds):

Bench Press: 10-12 reps

Hand-Release Pushup: 20 reps

Rest 45-60 seconds

Circuit 2 (4 Rounds):

Incline Barbell Press: 10-12 reps

Yoga Pushup: 20 reps

Rest 45-60 seconds

Circuit 3 (3 Rounds):

Dumbbell Skull Crusher: 12-15 reps

Dumbbell Chest Flye: 12-15 reps

Rest 45-60 seconds

Circuit 4 (3 Rounds):

Sphinx Pushup: 5-10 reps

Band Reverse Flye: 20 reps

Rest 45-60 seconds

Chris Kellum’s ‘Hybrid Warrior’ Core Workout

Hanging Leg Raise: 20 reps

In & Outs: 15-20 reps

Oblique V-Up: 15 reps per side

Plank Hold: Max time

Rest 15 seconds between exercises.

Chris Kellum’s ‘Hybrid Warrior’ Cardio Workout (Middle Distance Speed Training)

Perform this cardio protocol after the above circuits and core workout, or in a separate session.

Warmup:

Forward Leg Swing: 20 reps per leg

Lateral Leg Swing: 20 reps per leg

Groiners: 2 sets, 20 reps per leg

Jog: 400 meters

Directions: You’ll be doing two separate mile runs as fast as possible. Run the first mile, rest the amount of time it took to complete the run, then run the second mile. For example, if it took you 7 minutes and 11 seconds to run the rest mile, rest for 7 minutes and 11 seconds, then run the next mile. Your goal is to beat that time on the second mile.

Run 1 mile for time

Rest

Run 1 mile for time

Cooldown: Jog 400 meters

