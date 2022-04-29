Here, Muscle & Fitness is your hook-up for some of the most captivating stories in the world of sports, health, and fitness over the past few days.

ONE Championship announces new deal with Prime Video

Asia-based One Championship continues to build momentum with shows set to air later in the year via Prime Video in the US and Canada. The popular martial arts organisation, which presents world-class athletes representing more than 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and other disciplines, will soon be available to Prime Video subscribers.

One Championship’s Angela Lee, who is the reigning Women’s Atomweight Champion, is excited by this news and the further exposure that the deal will bring. She was keen to be one of the first athletes to let her feelings known on Instagram. “Look who’s posted at New York Time’s Square!!!,” exclaimed the youngest MMA word champion in history. “If you haven’t heard the news yet, ONE Championship is coming to US primetime TV and they’ve officially partnered with Amazon Prime Video!!! 🇺🇸. Stay tuned for more details!”

And, if you are hoping to find out more about ONE Championship and the sensational ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, M&F has you covered. Look out for our exclusive interview, coming soon.

Serena Williams Fulfills Her Dream as Nike Names a Building in Her Honor

A mega-achievement was shared this week when Serena Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting that Nike had named one of its campus building’s in honor of one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time. In a video for her 14.6m followers, Williams showed off the stunning new property which has ‘Serena’ emblazoned in huge letters and includes working spaces, labs, a tennis court, and beautiful landscaped gardens. You also can take a virtual tour of the 1-million-square-foot development here!

“There is something to be said about setting goals,” commented Williams in the videos accompanying caption. “When I was just a kid I visited the @nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings! After that visit, I knew I wanted two things; to be a Nike athlete and to have a building. I set my goals high. I knew I would have to be elite, and not only the best, but someone that changes the course of sport. And now, here we are – officially unveiling the Serena building at the Nike campus. Blood sweat and many tears, many trophies – it is beyond an honor and giving me chill bumps. I am so grateful to Nike and the Nike team. Can you believe it? I have a BUILDING Y’ALL!!! This is CRAZY!!!”

Cast for ‘The Expendables 4’ is Teased at CinemaCon

The rumblings about a fourth installment of Sylvester Stallone’s Expendables movie franchise, a series that brings together action movie legends for fast paced shoot ‘em up adventures, went into overdrive last year when news broke that stars such as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Megan Fox were attached to the project.

Stallone’s tongue in cheek celebration of the 80s action genre has welcomed some hard-hitting cast members over the years, including Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Dolph Lundgren and Arnold Schwarzenegger to name a few, but there has been no official confirmation as to the final list joining the series in the 8 years since the third installment last hit theaters. Everything changed this week, however, when a poster displayed as part of Cinemacon in Las Vegas went viral.

The huge poster, complete with the jokey headline, “They’ll Die When They’re Dead’, reveals that 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Jacob Scipo, Levy Train and Iko Uwais appear to be fully confirmed for the film, alongside the welcome return of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Randy Couture — some 12 years since the original made its premiere.

Excitingly, Stallone, with The Expendables saga, seems happy to reach further into his casting list to sign actors from the 90’s all the way to present day, and this may help this latest movie to appeal to viewers who may be too young [cough!] to remember the types of ’80s classics that inspired the franchise such as Rambo, Commando, and Delta Force.