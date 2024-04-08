A report recently published in The Lancet, using vast data from 1990 to 2021, has found that heart disease is now trailing behind neurological conditions in terms of commonality, but it remains our biggest killer.

According to the statistical analysis more than 3.4 billion people, that’s 43 percent of the global population, suffered with a neurological condition in 2021, a number far more than experts had previously feared. The study was overseen by researchers at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington, and illustrates that nervous system disorders have overtaken heart disease as the number one cause of ill health. Neurological conditions (diseases of the central and peripheral nervous systems) such as strokes and dementia, in addition to migraines and other mental health diseases has now topped the list in terms of commonality.

How are Neurological Conditions Impacting Global Populations?

Researchers looked at 37 different neurological conditions to determine just how they influenced illness, disabilities, and premature deaths in more than 204 territories across the world and found that an 18% decrease in life years had been experienced collectively due to those disorders. More than 11 million people had sadly died from neurological conditions in 2021 concluded the report.

While adjustments for the population’s age and overall growth could refute the findings in terms of the decrease in terms of life years, stroke still comes out as the most serious neurological ailment. Other neurological conditions follow, such as encephalopathy (a type of brain damage) and Alzheimer’s disease. Nerve damage suffered as a result of diabetes is also significantly hampering the population.

What is the Biggest Cause of Death?

One reason for neurological conditions overtaking heart disease in terms of prevalence can be attributed to a recent World Health Organisation classification edit, since the WHO has recently moved stroke into the neurological grouping. But, while we’ve established that stroke has emerged as the most serious cognitive ailment faced today, the biggest overall killer is still cardiovascular disease.

According to the IHME, heart disease accounted for 19.8 million worldwide deaths in 2022. It is no doubt sobering to read that both heart and cognitive diseases are still very much at war with the human race, but it’s somewhat it’s reassuring to know that exercise is one of the best methods we have for improving both mental and physical health. The ultimate reason to renew that gym membership!