For many of us, Mondays represent the beginning of a stressful journey that will only be relieved as the weekend draws closer, but scientists at the University of Hong Kong have found that that “Monday Anxiety” is more than simply a desire to avoid work, and their findings have suggested that a lack of managing our Mondays could lead to serious heart health risks if left unchecked. Here’s what you need to know.

If your Mondays are a bit of a mess, the answer could lie in the biochemical response that your body makes in response to feeling stressed, according to an important new study conducted by the University of Hong Kong. “Mondays act as a cultural ‘stress amplifier,’” explained Professor Chandola, who led the ground-breaking project. “For some older adults, the week’s transition triggers a biological cascade that lingers for months.”

How Was the Study Carried Out?

In an experiment involving more than 3,500 adults aged 50-plus, participants were asked a series of questions regarding their levels of anxiety. While not directly asked for the day on which anxiety was most experienced, the researchers gleaned this result by cross referencing the date of the questionnaire, in order not to present a leading question. Hair samples were then taken in order to extract important biomarkers such as the “stress hormone,” cortisol, and this was all cross referenced to develop a better picture.

The Results of ‘Monday Anxiety’?

Those who reported feeling anxious on a Monday had 23% more cortisol compared to other groups

Mondays showed a 19% spike in heart attack instances

Surprisingly, Monday anxiety continued into retirement

Far from being minimized as simply the “Monday Blues,” the anxiety reported by many on a Monday is of serious concern, conclude the experts. When hormones like cortisol are elevated, this contributes to hypertension, insulin resistance, and immune dysfunction.

While prior research has noted higher cortisol on weekdays versus weekends, this is thought to be the the first study to put Mondays in the spotlight as being uniquely disruptive. The findings suggest societal rhythms, and not just job demands, embed themselves in human physiology, with lasting health risks. “This isn’t about work—it’s about how deeply ingrained Mondays are in our stress physiology, even after careers end,” added Professor Chandola. In fact, older adults who feel anxious on Mondays exhibit significantly higher long-term stress hormone levels, up to two months later.

So, what should those of us who seem to manage Monday’s more negatively do, in order to protect ourselves? The key could lie in addressing our Monday-specific stress and forming strategies to combat future ill effects such as heart disease: To learn 8 simple tips that you can try today, to help manage your stress levels, performance, and longevity, check out this interview with Dr Steven Kesten so that you can manage your anxiety and stress levels heading into Mondays.