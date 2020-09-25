Northern Chill, the rapidly growing manufacturer of naturally alkaline mineral spring water, has announced a first of its kind program to provide a bottled water supply to eligible athletes competing in the 2020 Olympia Weekend.

Recently named the Official Water of the Olympia, Northern Chill continues to gain momentum among elite athletes in all sports seeking performance advantages. Derived from its natural mineral content, Northern Chill’s smooth, satiny, and refreshing taste is what sets it apart from its competitors.

As part of this new program, Northern Chill will ship an entire “contest prep” supply of bottled water to eligible Olympia competitors.

Northern Chill CEO Curt Kufner explains, “Our team is inspired by the men and women who earned the right to compete among the best in the world at the Olympia. This is our way of supporting their contest prep efforts, making sure these elite athletes are armed with the highest form of hydration as they prepare for the most important event of the year.”

Olympia President Dan Solomon adds, “We’re incredibly proud of our relationship with Northern Chill and we are especially grateful for their commitment to our athletes. They have proven that all water is not the same. You have to try it to fully appreciate the difference.”

*Note to qualified athletes: Due to freight & shipping considerations, there are certain places where we are unable to ship bottled water. Eligible athletes will be contacted by the Olympia office. Water will be provided by and shipped directly to you from Northern Chill.

Olympia Weekend is set for December 17-20th at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. Learn more about Northern Chill at www.NorthernChill.com and visit MrOlympia.com for event and ticket info as Trifecta Presents Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, brought to you by Northern Chill and Wings of Strength.