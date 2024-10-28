With Ozempic and other hunger suppressing drugs becoming all the rage for weight loss, new research into exercise suggests that physical activity may be superior to prescription drugs, especially for women. Here’s why.

Active ingredients like semaglutide, found in Ozempic help type 2 diabetes sufferers to lose weight through an ability to crush food cravings, but for those who don’t qualify for a prescription, new research suggests that intense exercise works to lower our perception of hunger by reducing levels of the “hunger hormone” known as ghrelin.

How was the study conducted?

Eight males and six females were asked to fast overnight and then undertake workouts of different levels of intensity the next day. They were then asked to observe and note their corresponding feelings of hunger as associated with the exercise level.

What were the results?

The researchers noticed that females, who began the trial with larger total levels of ghrelin compared to men, received significantly reduced hunger levels after intense exercise. “We found that high intensity exercise suppressed ghrelin levels more than moderate intensity exercise,” commented the study’s lead author; Kara Anderson, Ph.D., of the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, VA. “In addition, we found that individuals felt ‘less hungry’ after high intensity exercise compared to moderate intensity exercise.”

But why did only the women benefit from reduced levels of ghrelin after vigorous exercise and not the men? Researchers hope to answer that question in a future study, perhaps with a larger sample of participants. Of course, high intensity exercise burns calories in both men and women, so there are benefits to be had for both.

“Exercise should be thought of as a ‘drug,’ where the ‘dose’ should be customized based on an individual’s personal goals,” Anderson said. “Our research suggests that high-intensity exercise may be important for appetite suppression, which can be particularly useful as part of a weight loss program.”

Why might intense exercise be more beneficial than Ozempic?

A recent paper published in The Lancet noted that while drugs like Ozempic are effective for weight loss, they can also lead to muscle loss by as much as 25-39% over 36-72 weeks. Intense exercise, on the other hand, is associated with increased muscle mass and will therefor provide benefits such as greater body strength, a fuller range of motion, and injury prevention on top of any weight loss goals. For healthy women (and men) that need a reason to put in those extra reps, science is providing all the encouragement you need!