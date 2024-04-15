The UFC had promised an epic card for it’s three hundredth flagship event, and few were left disappointed as a stacked show, headlined by Alex Pereira retaining his light heavyweight title by putting Jamahal Hill to sleep was just one highlight of a record-breaking night. M&F takes a look at some of those standout stats.

20,067 MMA fans jack-packed the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, generating it’s third highest gate ever with $16.5M in revenue, and organizers say the event marked the company’s best merchandise sales to date for an arena show. In all, thirteen fights lit up the strip, as Alex Pereira capped the night off with a blistering first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill to maintain his dominance over the light heavyweight division. The night will also be remembered for Max Holloway’s unforgettable dispatching of Justin Gaethje with only ten seconds remaining on the clock, earning him the ceremonial BMF belt. UFC commentator Joe Rogan hailed Holloway’s display of brilliance as the “KO of the century,” and the fighter was also gifted an eye-watering $600,000 for performance of the night and fight of the night honors. Max Holloway is now tied for the most victories in UFC history with an astonishing 22 wins from 29 fights in a career spanning 12 years. A further $300,000 was awarded to Jiří Procházka who stopped Aleksandar Rakic in the second round.

In other news, Zhang Weili beat Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision to keep her strawweight title, and Kayla Harrison had a highly successful UFC debut with her second-round submission of Holly Holm. Jim Miller continued his record for most UFC fights with 44, also racking up a record 6:47:47 total UFC fight time in the process. And, man of the moment Max Holloway’s successes continued at as he furthered his record for total strikes (3,622) and significant strikes (3,378) ever landed in UFC.

UFC 300 Full Results