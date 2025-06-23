Columbian bodybuilder, Zunilda Hoyos Méndez, known to her fans as “She Hulk” and “Amy Muscle” was found dead along with her husband while on vacation in what police believe to be a violent murder suicide.

The couple were found dead while vacationing in Malaga, say Spanish authorities. Méndez, 43, is thought to have been killed by repeated “hammer blows,” while her husband Jarrod Gelling, 46, was discovered with stab wounds that appear to be “self-inflicted” say police.

While autopsies will provide further clarity on the tragic events that unfolded in Malaga, reports say that a friend reported Méndez missing after family members and gym partners became concerned by her absence. When police visited the rented property on June 19, in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol in the province of Malaga, Spain, they found Méndez apparently killed with a hammer, while her husband had wounds consistent with suicide by knife.

Méndez Was Hoping to Celebrate a Bodybuilding Achievement

Family members had grown increasingly concerned for Méndez’s welfare, explained her niece, Yuleydis in an interview with the outlet, SUR, explaining that the female bodybuilder had been fearful of her husband’s increasingly controlling nature and was readying for a divorce. “For my aunt, it was her last trip with him, a farewell,” said Yuleydis. “She had decided to divorce him because of her husband’s aggressive behavior.”

Méndez’ bodybuilding coach, Branden Ray, was also devastated by the tragic deaths. “We had 17 days until we were going to hit the stage and shock the world, my friend,” he wrote via an Instagram story. “I told you that you could possibly be top 10 in the world by the end of this year, and I meant it. Rest in paradise, Amy.”

If you, or someone you know is suffering from the threat of domestic violence, please seek support.