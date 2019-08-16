Get the September 2019 Issue of 'Muscle & Fitness'

The September 2019 issue of Muscle & Fitness has all the workout and nutrition tips you need to preserve your summer shreds.

John Cena has dominated the sports entertainment and movie worlds for nearly 20 years, and has always looked great doing it. In our sprawling cover story, we look at Cena’s evolution from “The Doctor of Thuganomics” to children’s book author and voice actor, and the workout routine he used to get leaner while maintaining impressive muscle mass.

As his trainer Rob MacIntyre points out, this routine is not for beginners or the faint of heart.

Our coverage of the squared-circle doesn’t stop there, as we talk with Attitude Era legend Stone Cold Steve Austin about his new show, Straight Up, and Sydelle Noel, star of G.L.O.W. (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling). Plus, we feature life advice and workout tips from strongman Žydrūnas Savickas and Spartan Race CEO and founder Joe De Sena.

You’ll also learn how to push yourself beyond failure, and find out whether weighted blankets are worth the hype.

September means back to school and tailgates, so make sure to check out the delicious recipes to keep you energized in the classroom and bleachers.

And since Muscle & Fitness includes FLEX, you’ll also get the latest bodybuilding news, as well as even more workout and nutrition tips. The Olympia is right around the corner, so it’s only right that we look at workouts from past Sandow winners. You’ll also get a sneak peek of what to expect at the Olympia Expo, and we list some of the most iconic moments from past years.

We also remember the great American squat-off between the "Quadfather" Tom Platz and "Dr. Squat" Fred Hatfield—an iconic yet underreported duel between two greats.

Whatever your goals are, we’ve got all the tips and tricks you need right here in Muscle & Fitness and FLEX.