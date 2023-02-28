Jared White is the director of athletic development at IMG Academy, where he oversees staff management and daily operations for the Athletic Training, Strength & Conditioning, and Nutrition departments.

White has roughly 15 years of experience at the high school, collegiate and professional levels as a Head Athletic Trainer. He also serves as medical lead for IMG Academy’s NFL Combine and NFL International Pathway Programs with certifications in golf fitness through NASM/TPI.

Our conversation hit a handful of topics. For starters, what does an athletic director actually do? Yeah, we wrote it up top, but hearing him dig into the ins and outs of the job demonstrates why it’s so important for student-athletes to have a solid team around them and who has their back both on and off the field or court.

One of the biggest takeaways was White’s input about staying connected to your team or support group, especially when you’re injured or feeling removed. Other interesting points include strategies and tips regarding mental strength and how athletes can build up their mental game.

For those who don’t know, IMG Academy is a boarding school and sports training institute in Bradenton, FL. It’s for serious students and student-athletes who aim to develop and excel in sports such as basketball, soccer, tennis, golf, and more.

The academy has state-of-the-art facilities—aka it’s next-level for workouts and recovery—and is designed for student-athletes seeking to take their skills to the next level. The program emphasizes athletic and personal development, focusing on preparing student-athletes for success in college and beyond.

M&F Reps is a podcast and interview series hosted by Muscle & Fitness editor-in-chief and chief content officer Zack Zeigler.