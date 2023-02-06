We all play to win, but nobody comes out on top all the time. Even with crazy skills and insane natural ability, hiccups in performance are inevitable. This means it’s essential for all serious athletes to understand how to deal with disappointments when they arise.

On M&F Reps podcast, Zack Zeigler has discussed mental strategies such as learning from failure and honing skills needed for success with various professionals across industries; here, we have gathered their advice into a video mashup to help you remember that setbacks aren’t screw-ups if you can treat them part of the game plan.