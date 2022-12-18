Winner — Natalia Abraham Coelho – $50,000
Second Place — Sarah Villegas – $20,000
Third Place — Brooke Walker – $12,000
Fourth Place — Barbara Menage – $7,000
Fifth Place — Ivie Rhein – $6,000
Sixth Place — Jeannie Feldman
Seventh Place — Anne-Lorraine Mohn
Eighth Place — Melissa Teich
Ninth Place — Winsome White
Tenth Place — Marie-Solange Essoh

