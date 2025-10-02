Just days away from the biggest bodybuilding event of 2025, Iranian qualifier Behrouz Tabani has been granted a visa to travel to Las Vegas for the Mr. Olympia competition, and it could shake up an already stacked field.

Tabani has been a dominant force on the competitive stage, qualifying for the Olympia Open division finals every year since 2021, but he’s suffered difficulties obtaining a visa to travel to the United States. On Oct. 1, however, an Instagram post revealed the good news that Tabani’s tenacity had paid off, and he would finally be able to enter an Olympia event.

“After four years of waiting, I proudly present my American visa to the dear and honorable people of Iran,” he announced. “Every success I have achieved along the way is due to your blessings and support.”

Behrouz Tabani Set to Shake Up Olympia 2025

Tabani qualified for the 2025 Olympia in June of this year with a victory at the IFBB Dubai Pro, but while fellow Iranian Hadi Choopan made the trip to the United States days ago, to prepare for the final, there had been little word on Tabani’s ability to travel. Instead, fans had predicted a top five placing would include the likes of the current champ Samson Dauda, Hadi Choopan, Derek Lunsford, Nick Walker, and other top contenders like Martin Fitzwater and Andrew Jacked. Not to mention the usual surprises on the night. Now, with Tabani also in the mix, the battle of who can bring the best package to Las Vegas just got even more intense.

Reaction to twist in Tabani’s Olympia tale has revealed the excitement for his highly anticipated debut. “Excellent!” said Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend owner, Jake Wood, responding via Instagram. “I welcome you to the Olympia!”

“Congratulations!” wrote 2019 Mr. Olympia winner, Brandon Curry. The news was also welcomed by William Bonac. “I’m beyond happy for you, my friend,” he enthused, while Milos Sarcev shared some words of wisdom. “You were tested… but you were patient and never lost your faith!” he commented. “Now, you can be introduced to the US audience.”

The biggest weekend in bodybuilding takes place from October 9 to 12 in Las Vegas. For more information, click here.

To follow Behrouz Tabani on Instagram, click here.